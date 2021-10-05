Jett broke down about his sister's death on the series. Seven

“There is a lot of downtime and a lot of travel time where you can sit and ponder,” he said.

“I set my standards very high and that comes with everything, whether that is being a better brother to my sister or my sport or my work, anything.”

Jaimi, the eldest daughter of Olympian Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny, died on September 14, 2020, following a private battle with a long-term illness.

“You get to that point where you are a bit broken down or exhausted physically and mentally and people tend to open up a bit more,” he said of his decision to speak out about Jaimi's death while on SAS Australia.

Jett became visibly emotional talking about Jaimi. Seven

In an emotional scene in which recruits were told to open up about their insecurities and trauma, Jett admitted he questioned if he was "a good enough brother" following Jaimi's passing.

"She battled with mental health for 15 years ... I never fully understood it," Jett said.

"She's gone now and I kind of regret not being there for her more."

Jaimi died at the age of 33. Instagram

Following the emotional admission in front of his fellow recruits, the 27-year-old took his seat where he broke down in tears.

"We did everything we could as a family — and for Jaimi— to try and bring her out of it but unfortunately that wasn't the case," he later told the camera.

"Everyone wants to do the best they can for the people that they love.

"But when you can't it makes you question yourself, 'Am I a good enough brother?'"