James Ciseau has sadly passed away. Instagram

The pool builder is survived by two daughters, Olivia-Rose, five, and Bella-Pearl, two.

Tori took to Instagram to pen a tribute for James, writing: "One day I will wake up from this nightmare… One day we will all be together again. Until then your two beautiful baby girls will grow up in your legacy.



"Everything we had planned with the girls I promise I will for fill.



"I would give anything to turn back time and be in this photos exact moment 💔



"I know you will be watching over us 3 girls as I have already felt your presence over us."

Tori penned a tribute to James on Instagram. Instagram

She continued: "Just like we promised always and forever, I now promise our babies will always and forever keep you alive in all of us. Our babies are all that your/our family have left of you now and I’ll help them keep your memory forever living on through them💕



"James Lucas Sabien Ciseau , I loved you at the start, I love you now and I will love you until the end 💔."

James' siblings also spoke about their late brother, with his sister Lauren saying he was "loved by anyone he met", according to news.com.au.

James and Tori appeared on Bride and Prejudice in 2019. Seven

"He'd walk into a room and would make it brighter, like a ray of sunshine," she said.

“His favourite word to describe himself was jovial.”

His other sister Jacinta spoke about his relationship with his daughters, and the ease at which he made friends with strangers.

"He was the most amazing father to those girls, they would look up to him so much," she said, adding that he had "time for anyone".

“He touched so many lives.”

