Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies has shared photos of her blossoming baby bump. Instagram

"Can you spot the difference? Pic 1 is from the 1st week of filming. Pic 2 is from this week," she captioned the post.

In May this year, following seven rounds of IVF, Jackie announced she and Ben were expecting twins due in November.

The 40-year-old, who is married to Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies, shared a photo of herself during the first week of filming for the fifth season of RHOM. Instagram

"I’m having TWINS! It has been a bumpy IVF journey but all worth it. Thank YOU for your support XOXO!" she shared to her 127,000 Instagram followers at the time.

Jackie, a successful practicing psychic, said a premonition from her grandmother told her she would be become pregnant with twins.

“I actually dreamt my passed away grandmother came to me and said ‘you’re going to have twins’,” she told The Herald Sun earlier this year.

“And then look at us, here we are. It’s still a shock to be frank, we’ve been trying for so long, nearly two years. It’s been a long process.”

Jackie, a successful practicing psychic, said a premonition from her grandmother told her she would be become pregnant with twins. Instagram

Jackie has always been candid about her struggles with fertility, and revealed she went through seven rounds of IVF, egg retrieval and transfers.

“A lot of ups and downs and it’s been emotionally challenging but to get to where we’ve got to has been so rewarding. You’ve got to keep pushing forward and having faith," she said.

“There were times where my faith was completely and utterly tested, I won’t deny that. There were times I cried, saying ‘why is this happening?’, ‘am I meant to be a mother?’, ‘is this ever going to happen?’.”

Jackie has always been candid about her struggles with fertility, and revealed she went through seven rounds of IVF, egg retrieval and transfers. Instagram

Filming for season five of RHOM wrapped this week, with several of the cast members taking to Instagram to share the news.

'It’s a wrap! Can’t wait for you to see all the draaama of season 5,' new cast member Simone Elliott wrote in a post.

'And that's a wrap on filming of Season 5 Housewives of Melbourne. I'm back in my happy place.... in my office with no tizzy hair and not a scrap of make up!' fellow newcomer Kyla Kirkpatrick wrote.