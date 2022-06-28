Aesha's video sparked debate over the correct way to use soap in the shower in the comments. Instagram

Speaking in a video, the reality star revealed that she was shocked to learn that there were many different opinions when it came to the seemingly simple task of using a bar of soap in the shower, with some lathering the suds and using their hands to wash, or rather, moving the bar around their body to clean themselves.

"This has blown my mind so much that I had to go and post this query instead of a 24-hour story because I need answers," she wrote.

Adding that she heard the discussion on a radio segment, she continued, "One of the hosts said something about bar soap and doesn't like to share because she puts the bar between her butt or whatever and I suddenly realised, do some people out there move the bar around their body?

"It hasn't even come into my mind to push the bar around my body so now I'm so intrigued. What do you guys do? Do you push the bar around or do you suds it and then use your hands like me?" she asked her followers, sparkling a slew of divided comments.

"I have literally moved the bar around my entire life," one commenter declared as another refuted, "I’ve done it but it flies everywhere, adds way too much stress to a wash."

Others insisted that using a washcloth was the way to go, with one follower explaining, "Wrap the bar with a washcloth and move that around my body. I always have enough suds that way."

Fellow Below Deck star Nastia Surmavar even suggested a genius solution of using "a bar soap that has natural exfoliants in it and then rub THAT on yourself. Thank me later."



Shocked at finding such heated opinions on the topic of most efficient shower practices, Aesha returned to Instagram for a follow-up video, saying, "I wake up this morning and like 90 per cent of the comments say that they use a washcloth!

"In New Zealand, we use a face cloth to wash your face but I've never heard or thought of washing your body with a cloth and you all do it. This is just so mind-blowing, it's insane. Is this an American thing?"

So what is THE correct way to use a bar of soap while showering? Well, all of the above, it turns out.

According to HealthLine, you should firstly "do a quick rinse to wet your skin before applying any soap."

Then, "Using a loofah, washcloth, or just your hands, apply bar soap or body wash to your body."

They suggest starting at your neck and shoulders, before working your way down the length of your body. They also note that it's important to wash your legs and between your toes with soap and water.

But let's not reignite that whole leg-washing debate that kicked off on Twitter back in 2019, shall we?