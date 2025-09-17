The only 5 brushes you’ll ever need in your makeup bag

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

From buffing brushes to double sided duos, these days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a makeup brush.

Advertisement

No matter what makeup look you’re aiming for whether it’s low key and natural or all out glam, using the right brush can be the key to achieving your desired glow.

Whether you’re searching for the right brush or wanting to declutter your collection, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the only five brushes you’ll ever need for a flawless makeup look.

The best makeup brushes to buy in 2025

(Credit: Glam Theory ) 01 Glam Theory 203 – Angled Buffer Brush $27 at Glam Theory Best for: An all-rounder brush This viral brush is a dream at applying and blending cream formulas whether that be bronzer, blush, foundation, or concealer. Key Features: Angled for precsion

Soft, synthetic bristles for seamless blending

Multipurpose use Shop Now

(Credit: Real Technqiues ) 02 Real Techniques Expert Face Brush $24.99 at Adore Beauty Best for: Blending A cult classic- and for good reason! This multitasking brush is a whizz at blending cream, liquid or powder formulas for flawless coverage. Key Features: Super-soft Taklon bristles

Dense yet soft application

Cushiony feel for seamless blending Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: MP Cosmetics ) 03 MP Cosmetics Eyeshadow Brush $22 at Priceline Best for: Eyeshadow The ultra soft bristles make this brush perfect for applying and blending cream and powder eyeshadow. Blending is a breeze thanks to a tapered tip for added control and precision. Key Features: Soft bristles made from Taklon

Weighted metal handle for control

Sloped edges for even colour distribution

Tapered tip for precision Shop Now

(Credit: Benefit ) 04 Benefit Cosmetics Multitasking Cheek Brush $45 at Sephora Best for: Cheeks and complexion Blend powder blush, bronzer, and highlighter to perfection with this multitasking cheek brush featuring a dome shaped head for smooth application. It even includes a cap so you can easily throw into your bag for any touch ups on the go! Key Features: Tapered, dome-shaped brush

Soft, synthetic bristles for seamless application

Retractable handle

Includes a cap for on-the-go use Shop Now

(Credit: EcoTools ) 05 $11.99 at Priceline Best for: Defined eyebrows Define, sculpt and tame your brows all with one nifty brush! This double ended tool includes an angled brush to fill in brows and apply product on one side, and a spoolie on the other to blend and keep hairs in place. Key Features: Dual ended with angled brow brush and spoolie

Sustinable made with 100% renewable bamboo handles

Soft, synthetic brush bristles Shop Now