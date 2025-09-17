The only 5 brushes you’ll ever need in your makeup bag

From buffing brushes to double sided duos, these days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a makeup brush.
No matter what makeup look you’re aiming for whether it’s low key and natural or all out glam, using the right brush can be the key to achieving your desired glow.
Whether you’re searching for the right brush or wanting to declutter your collection, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the only five brushes you’ll ever need for a flawless makeup look.
The best makeup brushes to buy in 2025
01
Glam Theory 203 – Angled Buffer Brush
$27 at Glam Theory
Best for: An all-rounder brush
This viral brush is a dream at applying and blending cream formulas whether that be bronzer, blush, foundation, or concealer.
Key Features:
- Angled for precsion
- Soft, synthetic bristles for seamless blending
- Multipurpose use
02
Real Techniques Expert Face Brush
$24.99 at Adore Beauty
Best for: Blending
A cult classic- and for good reason! This multitasking brush is a whizz at blending cream, liquid or powder formulas for flawless coverage.
Key Features:
- Super-soft Taklon bristles
- Dense yet soft application
- Cushiony feel for seamless blending
03
MP Cosmetics Eyeshadow Brush
$22 at Priceline
Best for: Eyeshadow
The ultra soft bristles make this brush perfect for applying and blending cream and powder eyeshadow.
Blending is a breeze thanks to a tapered tip for added control and precision.
Key Features:
- Soft bristles made from Taklon
- Weighted metal handle for control
- Sloped edges for even colour distribution
- Tapered tip for precision
04
Benefit Cosmetics Multitasking Cheek Brush
$45 at Sephora
Best for: Cheeks and complexion
Blend powder blush, bronzer, and highlighter to perfection with this multitasking cheek brush featuring a dome shaped head for smooth application.
It even includes a cap so you can easily throw into your bag for any touch ups on the go!
Key Features:
- Tapered, dome-shaped brush
- Soft, synthetic bristles for seamless application
- Retractable handle
- Includes a cap for on-the-go use
05
EcoTools Eyebrow Duo
$11.99 at Priceline
Best for: Defined eyebrows
Define, sculpt and tame your brows all with one nifty brush!
This double ended tool includes an angled brush to fill in brows and apply product on one side, and a spoolie on the other to blend and keep hairs in place.
Key Features:
- Dual ended with angled brow brush and spoolie
- Sustinable made with 100% renewable bamboo handles
- Soft, synthetic brush bristles