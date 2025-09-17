  •  
The only 5 brushes you’ll ever need in your makeup bag

Brush up on your beauty knowledge
Nicola Coughlan next to makeup brushesInstagram
From buffing brushes to double sided duos, these days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a makeup brush.

No matter what makeup look you’re aiming for whether it’s low key and natural or all out glam, using the right brush can be the key to achieving your desired glow.  

Whether you’re searching for the right brush or wanting to declutter your collection, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the only five brushes you’ll ever need for a flawless makeup look.

The best makeup brushes to buy in 2025

glam theory makeup brush
(Credit: Glam Theory )

01

Glam Theory 203 – Angled Buffer Brush

$27 at Glam Theory

Best for: An all-rounder brush

This viral brush is a dream at applying and blending cream formulas whether that be bronzer, blush, foundation, or concealer.

Key Features:

  • Angled for precsion
  • Soft, synthetic bristles for seamless blending
  • Multipurpose use  
Shop Now
real techniques makeup brush
(Credit: Real Technqiues )

02

Real Techniques Expert Face Brush

$24.99 at Adore Beauty

Best for: Blending

A cult classic- and for good reason! This multitasking brush is a whizz at blending cream, liquid or powder formulas for flawless coverage.

Key Features:

  • Super-soft Taklon bristles
  • Dense yet soft application
  • Cushiony feel for seamless blending
Shop Now
mp cosemtics eyeshadow makeup brush
(Credit: MP Cosmetics )

03

MP Cosmetics Eyeshadow Brush

$22 at Priceline

Best for: Eyeshadow

The ultra soft bristles make this brush perfect for applying and blending cream and powder eyeshadow.

Blending is a breeze thanks to a tapered tip for added control and precision.

Key Features:

  • Soft bristles made from Taklon
  • Weighted metal handle for control
  • Sloped edges for even colour distribution
  • Tapered tip for precision
Shop Now
benefit multitasking cheek makeup brush
(Credit: Benefit )

04

Benefit Cosmetics Multitasking Cheek Brush

$45 at Sephora

Best for: Cheeks and complexion

Blend powder blush, bronzer, and highlighter to perfection with this multitasking cheek brush featuring a dome shaped head for smooth application.

It even includes a cap so you can easily throw into your bag for any touch ups on the go!

Key Features:

  • Tapered, dome-shaped brush
  • Soft, synthetic bristles for seamless application
  • Retractable handle
  • Includes a cap for on-the-go use  
Shop Now
eco tools eyebrow double ended brush
(Credit: EcoTools )

05

EcoTools Eyebrow Duo

$11.99 at Priceline

Best for: Defined eyebrows

Define, sculpt and tame your brows all with one nifty brush!

This double ended tool includes an angled brush to fill in brows and apply product on one side, and a spoolie on the other to blend and keep hairs in place.

Key Features:

  • Dual ended with angled brow brush and spoolie
  • Sustinable made with 100% renewable bamboo handles
  • Soft, synthetic brush bristles
Shop Now
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

