Barely holding it together since Leah (Ada Nicodemou) vanished without trace, Justin (James Stewart) has never been more desperate for answers.
Revealing his torment to Tori, the garage owner reports that the police are now on the case – but still there’s no news.
“When you’re in a relationship and someone just bails on you, you obviously just take it out on yourself,” says James. “At first, Justin didn’t think the situation was as dire as it’s turned out to be. It’s completely out of character for Leah to vanish like this and there’s a real concern now that she might have met with foul play.”
What’s happened to Leah?
Justin is worried about Leah.
Seven
Meanwhile in the Bay, Robbo’s worst fears are about to be realised. Unaware that his wife, Jasmine, is caught up in the deadly hospital siege, Robbo finds himself investigating a murder – that of his colleague Lance (Angus McLaren)!
And it becomes clear that Lance knew his killer well.
“Robbo thought the threat from the Ouroboros gang was over,” says Jake. “Now he’s horrified to learn that Lance is dead.”
Robbo is investigating the murder of his friend.
Seven
But Robbo’s latest nightmare is only just beginning. Conducting the investigation with Scott (Trent Baines), Robbo is about to make the most shocking of discoveries.
Will Robbo be able to finally crack the case before even more lives are lost?
