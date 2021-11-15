In an explosive week of Home And Away, several lives hang in the balance – and someone will take their final breath. Seven

Ari is reminded how special his love is for Mia, leading him to ask an important question on one knee. Is Mia ready to start the next chapter of her life with him?

"Ari respects Mia's choice not to tell Chloe about what happened with Matthew, but he also wants to keep her from making decisions that may affect her wellbeing," Rob told TV WEEK.

Meanwhile, after surviving a near-death experience, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) needs to get away. After sharing her trauma with Tane (Ethan Browne), the two are closer than ever before.

Will a steamy road trip seal the deal and see them become the hottest new couple in the Bay?

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Home and Away's wedding

Since the unexpected gas poisoning at the Stewart family fundraiser, Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) health has been deteriorating quickly.

Alf (Ray Meagher) and Roo (Georgie Parker) will do whatever it takes to not lose Martha again, but will Roo be able to give Martha the gift of life?

Meanwhile, Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and Theo’s (Matt Evans) video stunt hustle has been strong, but their latest crazy idea – a buried alive challenge – takes the risk to a new level.

Don’t miss a moment of the drama as Summer Bay’s sizzling season finale week takes off!

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7.00pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.