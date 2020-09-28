Annabelle Stephenson (pictured) has spilled on her character's racy love scenes. Seven

She continued: “Our families are super close and we grew up together.

“Tim has made me feel so comfortable from the beginning. I’ve grown up kind of like an older sister to Tim (who is 29), so to come on set and work with him has been so much fun.

“To keep a straight face between the two of us can be difficult!” she said.

Annabelle's married alter-ego Taylor Rosetta (right) has embarked on a torrid affair with Colby (portrayed by Tim Franklin, pictured left). Seven

It’s also true that the NIDA graduate has formed a fast friendship with Luke Jacobz, who plays her unsuspecting husband, Angelo.

“Luke is the best!” she exclaims. “We hit it off straight away and we’re the best of mates now. My favourite thing on set is to make him laugh, because it’s so easy! I have a unique talent of just looking at him a certain way and he’ll burst out laughing!

“The storylines are so serious and dramatic, so we do try and find the light in it all – plus we’re a bunch of kooky actors!”

Pictured: Annabelle's character Taylor (right) and Colby (left). Seven

Clearly, 32-year-old Annabelle has wasted no time settling into life in the Bay.

“Home and Away is such a well-oiled machine,” she says. “You have to put in the work, be as prepared as you can and bring your A-game.”

