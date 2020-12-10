Gotta love these two love-birds! Getty

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the big decision to step down from their royal duties back in March this year, it seemed to be the final nail in the coffin of what was a turbulent relationship between the heir and the spare.

But perhaps space was exactly what the royals needed.

Apparently, Megxit brought Kate and Will closer together. Getty

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, since Harry and Meghan packed their bags, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been much more relaxed.

Chatting with talkRADIO, Levin spoke of Kate and Will’s recent loved-up appearance at a ‘toast your own marshmallow’ stall at Cardiff Castle during their recent royal train trip.

“When we saw (Kate and Will) this morning, they were laughing.

“Kate was moving to the music and they’re very, very easy with each other. I think there’s been a big change since Harry and Meghan have gone that they feel more relaxed.”

The biographer then went on to suggest that Harry and Meghan’s distance from the future King and Queen Consort has brought the couple closer together, now that they are “not under attack.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles while toasting some marshmallows in Cardiff. Getty

“They feel very much like a team, you can feel that," Levin suggested.

The couple’s united front comes as a welcome relief after speculation last year that Will had not been completely faithful to the Duchess.

“There are rumours that William had an affair and could have cheated on Kate while she was pregnant”, a source told In Touch at the time.

But if the couple’s smiley marshmallow snaps are anything to go by, Will and Kate and stronger than ever – and apparently it’s all thanks to Harry and Meghan!