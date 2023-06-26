Congratulations! New Idea

Clare, 28, who is in her second trimester, says she’s had a “pretty healthy” pregnancy so far. Aside from a little morning sickness early on, and now some tiredness, she’s been feeling “pretty good” overall.

This will be the first grandchild in Clare’s family, and her parents are already buying lots of baby stuff.

“They are so excited,” she says smiling. “Brad’s parents just welcomed a new granddaughter the other day, so it’ll be nice for our baby to have a little cousin close in age.”

The couple's ultrasound. New Idea

One family member who might not be so happy about the new arrival, however, is Clare’s horse.

“He won’t be the baby in my life anymore,” she tells us with a laugh. The couple have agreed to wait and find out the baby’s gender “the old-fashioned way” – although Brad initially felt conflicted with this decision. They also haven’t settled on any names just yet, and have signed up to a naming app called Kinder for help!

“It’s like Tinder for names,” explains Clare.

“You go on there and swipe the names you like. If it’s the same one that your partner has picked, it will say it’s a match,” adds Brad.

“We’ve still got a bit of time.”