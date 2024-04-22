Farmer Bert Seven

Who will Farmer Bert choose?

In a move very reminiscent of the Honey Badger, Farmer Bert is tipped to finish Farmer Wants A Wife by his lonesome.

According to online betting site Sportsbet, with odds of 1.50, fans believe the pineapple farmer won't choose any of his women.

If Farmer Bert was to end the show in a relationship, viewers have tipped Caitlin to be his partner, with odds of 3.00, followed by Lauren, 4.33.

Farmer Dustin Seven

Who will Farmer Dustin choose?

Unlike Famer Bert, all romance isn't lost with Farmer Dustin - at least, so viewers think.

Devoted fans have tipped Sophie to capture Dustin's heart, with odds of 1.27 on Sportsbet, followed by Anna, 4.50.

In third place, like Dean, some viewers are betting that the 26-year-old will leave the show single, with odds of 6.00.

Farmer Dean Seven

Who will Farmer Dean choose?

Unlike the other farmers who, for now, are keeping their cards close to their chests, Farmer Dean's victor is a little easier to predict.

His chemistry with Teegan hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, or even by other contestants, with Hayley leaving the show as a result.

So it's no surprise that Teegan is in the top spot on Sportsbet, with odds of 1.33. She is followed by Bella, 3.75, and leaving the show without a relationship, 6.00.

Farmer Tom Seven

Who will Farmer Tom choose?

Seemingly shy in nature, Farmer Tom may have proved a harder puzzle to solve - but fans are sure they have predicted his romantic fate.

According to Sportsbet, Farmer Tom is likely to choose Sarah C, 1.53, followed by Krissy, 3.50, or leave the show without a relationship, 5.00.

Farmer Joe Seven

Who will Farmer Joe choose?

Fans have also placed their bets about Farmer Joe, who - ever loyal to his remaining women - respectfully rejected returning contestant Olivia when she attempted to switch from Bert's farm to his.

While Olivia was unsuccessful, viewers think Sarah will win Joe's heart (with odds of 1.40). This is followed by the prediction that he will leave the show single, 4.00, or with Keely, 5.00.

Whether these predictions are accurate are yet to be seen - we will have to keep watching to find out.

Ready for your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eharmony today!