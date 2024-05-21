Channel Ten has confirmed that a second season of MasterChef Dessert Masters will air in 2024.

The mouthwatering series will see contestants bring to life some of the most inventive and irresistible desserts Australia has ever seen, all for the top title of Australia’s second-ever Dessert Master, and the $100,000 prize money that comes with it.

Veteran MasterChef judge Melissa Leong will return to judge the series alongside world-famous French-Swiss pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon will co-judge MasterChef Dessert Masters in 2024. (Credit: Channel 10/Instagram)

Who is competing in MasterChef Dessert Masters in 2024?

Channel Ten has confirmed the first batch of contestants who will compete in MasterChef Dessert Masters in 2024.

Widely regarded as some of Australia’s top pastry chefs, chocolate connoisseurs, and baking experts, we are certain competition will be tough!

Included in the batch is the following…

(Credit: Channel Ten) Emilia Jackson After finishing third on season six of MasterChef in 2014, Emilia returned in 2020 for an all-stars season that she ultimately won. Now, she returns for her third round in the kitchen and will lean on her pastry expertise and skillset to take out the competition. (Credit: Channel Ten) Reece Hignell After making his debut in the MasterChef kitchen in 2018 for the show’s 10th season where he placed sixth and returning in 2018 where he placed fifth, we are sure the Newcastle-based cake baker will prove tough competition to beat in Dessert Masters. (Credit: Channel Ten) Darren Purchese The British chef, author, and television personality may have experience as a guest chef on MasterChef, and as a judge on The Great Australian Bake Off, but we are sure his time competing in the Dessert Masters kitchen will prove itself to be quite the challenge. (Credit: Channel Ten) Katherine Sabbath Also known as ‘Sydney’s Cake Queen’, Katherine’s quirky cake designs have taken social media by storm! She’s also the author of three best-selling cookbooks: Katherine Sabbath Greatest Hits: The Pop Edition (2017), Bake Australia Great (2019), and Bake My Day (2022).

When will MasterChef Dessert Masters premiere in 2024?

A premiere date for MasterChef Dessert Masters season two has yet to be confirmed by Channel Ten.

Given season one premiered in November 2023, we expect season two will commence airing at a similar time in 2024.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Who won MasterChef Dessert Masters in 2023?

Renowned Pastry Chef and co-founder of cult Melbourne-based pastry shop Tarts Anon founder Gareth Whitton was crowned as the first-ever ‘Dessert Master’ in MasterChef Australia history.

At the time, Gareth described his win as “out of this world.”

“I never expected myself to be here in the finale of all places,” he added.