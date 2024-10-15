World-famous pastry chef Amaury Guichon has returned to judge MasterChef Dessert Masters for a second season alongside veteran judge Melissa Leong.

But who exactly is he? And what makes him qualified to impart his expertise to these contestants? Scroll on to find out…

Amaury’s reputation precedes him. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Amaury Guichon?

The 33-year-old is a French-Swiss pastry chef who has amassed an incredible 16.3 million followers on Instagram, 19.3 million followers on YouTube, 17.3 million on Facebook, and 25.7 million followers on TikTok.

On the regular, Amaury shares behind-the-scenes videos of his absolutely unreal chocolate designs – each amassing tens of millions of views in the process – as he expertly crafts everything from life-sized giraffes, to the Statue of Liberty, to fake fruits, musical instruments, pop culture characters and more.

The Statue of Liberty (except it’s made from chocolate). (Credit: Instagram)

After beginning his culinary career at the tender age of 14 in 2005, Amaury went on to work at a number of prestigious restaurants, notably becoming an executive pastry chef at Hugo & Victor Patisserie and Chocolaterie in Paris, France at the age of just 21.

From there, Amaury starred in the French reality cooking series Who will be the next great pastry chef? where he placed third.

This foray with fame catapulted his career to new heights, and the chocolate purveyor moved to Las Vegas in the United States of America, where he worked as a private consultant and conducted masterclasses.

Yes, this is a life-sized juvenile chocolate giraffe. (Credit: Instagram)

Amaury then co-founded The Pastry Academy with fellow pastry chef, Michel Ernots, and published a cookbook with all his top tips and tricks for working with chocolate – The Art of Flavour – in 2018.

Then in 2021, Amaury hosted the Netflix original series, School of Chocolate, where contestants were tasked with creating elaborate chocolate sculptures.

For those looking to try their hand at edible chocolate art, Amaury also sells numerous tools on his website to help you get started.

And of course, he sells his own brand of chocolate, because how could he not?

Amaury with his girlfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Amaury Guichon married?

As for who he is dating, or if he has any children, Amaury is notoriously private so much of his personal life is currently unknown.

It has however been confirmed that he is dating model Ashley Rossi following his divorce from Fiona Bergson.

