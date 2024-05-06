There was an instant connection between Farmer Todd and Daisy. Seven

“I’ve put the work into myself and I know who I am as a person, what I deserve, and who I deserve,” she said.

A Queensland local, Daisy believes in “having and deserving a fairy tale love and happy ending,” describing herself as “kind, caring, funny, and hardworking”.

When speaking about Farmer Todd, the 28-year-old called him a “cute… genuine and kind guy”.

“His love for horses is a big winner for me,” she told Seven. “I feel we’d be able to relate on so many levels. I love animals, especially horses.

She added: "I’ve spent 20 years breeding, training and competing with horses in events, showjumping and dressage. I’m not afraid of hard work and getting my hands dirty but I also love to dress up and feel beautiful.”

Farmer Todd is a third-generation cattle farmer from Baan Baa NSW. Seven

It sure sounds like Daisy fits the bill for Farmer Todd, who told Seven he is looking for someone “easy going and pretty relaxed like (himself)”.

“But also willing to get their hands dirty and not be afraid of hard work,” he added. “Someone who’ll enjoy living on the farm and the farming lifestyle,” he said.

Speaking to New Idea, Todd confessed he was nervous heading into the show, but his family and friends reminded him to simply be himself.

“Everyone knew I was joining the show to find someone, and they all said, we all love you so hopefully someone else will too!”

Indeed, a fairy tale ending appears to be in sight for Todd. A source told New Idea that the cattle farmer is set to leave Farmer Wants A Wife “extremely loved up,” dishing that a proposal could “fully be on the cards”.

"Todd is a very happy camper right now," the source said. More on that here.

So, will we have another FFarmer Dean and Teegan love story on our hands? We’ll have to keep watching to find out!

