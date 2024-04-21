Dean has formed a connection with Teegan. Seven

It was Tiffany, from Dean’s farm, who confronted Teegan about the text. When Dean read it out loud, an emotional Teegan walked away crying, but was comforted by her farmer who pulled her into a hug

“It made me pretty upset seeing her crying,” Dean told the cameras.

Witnessing this, fellow contestant Hayley realised that Dean and Teegan’s connection was stronger than hers and the farmer, and decided to say her goodbyes.

Despite the setback, Dean reassured Teegan that he was keen to build their connection, and chose her for the solo date.

So, what do we know so far about Dean and Teegan?

Hailing from Kandanga, Queensland, Dean is a third-generation cattle and watermelon farmer who is inspired by his parents’ marriage of 30 years and his grandparents’ marriage of 67 years. When it comes to a partner, he’s looking for honesty, loyalty, compassion, and someone with whom he can share a laugh.

“It’s very important to me to be able to easily talk to someone about the highs and lows of our day,” he told Seven. “Being caring, supportive, considerate and respectful to one another is also important.”

Dean describes himself as caring, loving, honest, loyal, dependable, and reliable. “I’m a lover, not a fighter. I take pride in my work ethic, unstoppable passion and love for my work. I’m always there for my family and mates, no matter what.”

Teegan, meanwhile, is a childcare educator from NSW who is “willing to give anything a good crack”.

She describes herself as “outgoing, fun, understanding, and caring” with a good sense of humour.

As for her blooming relationship with Dean, the 23-year-old considers the farmer “fun” and “carefree” while being on the same page as her when it comes to starting a family. Teegan wants to settle down and have kids in five years, and Dean before he turns 30.

“I can’t wait to create the fourth generation of farmers and teach them everything I know,” the farmer told Seven.

So, have Dean and Teegan stayed together? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

