Here's what we know about Farmer Dustin.

How old is Farmer Dustin?

Farmer Dustin is 26 years old

Where is Farmer Dustin from?

Farmer Dustin is a third-generation cattle, crop, sheep, and goat farmer from Condobolin, NSW.

What does Farmer Dustin look for in a partner?

“The three things I look for in a relationship, positivity, loyalty and a bit of fun.”

What are Farmer Dustin’s relationship dealbreakers?

“My relationship dealbreakers are if they don't get along with my family, especially my mum, and horse people.”

What is Farmer Dustin’s ideal date?

“My ideal date is pretty simple. It doesn't matter where it is, whether it's at home or somewhere at the farm, have a BBQ, a few beers and watch the sunset or have a bonfire or something.”

How have Farmer Dustin’s family and friends reacted?

"My family and friends were fairly mixed with me going on Farmer Wants A Wife. I think my sister in law and sister and mum were pretty happy at the start. My dad and brothers shook their head and walked away. But now I think after this all happened there, they're all pretty happy."

