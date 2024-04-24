Farmer Dean's mate signed him up for Farmer Wants A Wife. Seven

Teegan certainly fits this bill. The 23-year-old told Seven she is outgoing, fun, understanding, caring, with a good sense of humour.

"I'm willing to five anything a good crack, even if I make a fool of myself," the NSW local said.

From the get-go, the childcare educator had a hunch that she would "get along" with Dean.

"He seems fun, loud, and carefree, just like me," she told Seven. "We're both also on the same timeline in terms of wanting and starting a family."

Although Dean found love early on, the experience wasn't without - what he deems - "a couple of headaches".

"Obviously you have to send someone home, that was my hardest thing," he tells New Idea.

Indeed, it was with a heavy heart that he told Bella and Tiffany that his heart belonged with Teegan, ending their farm dream for good.

"I learnt a lot about myself," Dean adds. "How to be a better person and how to handle things a lot better."

Dean and Teegan left Farmer Wants A Wife together after only six episodes. Seven

Nevertheless, he has "no regrets" from his time on Farmer Wants A Wife.

"I got some mates for life out of it, and I've met other people through the show.

"I'm happy with how things have went," he adds. "It was pretty wild, that's for sure."

Now that's over, are Dean and Teegan still together? Here's everything we know.

