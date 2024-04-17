Farmer Wants A Wife Australia is back for another season. After struggling to find love in the country, five keen farmers are searching for their happily ever afters through the dating show.
WATCH: Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 First Look
Farmers Bert, Dustin, Dean, Joe, and Tom have put their hearts on the line to find "the one". But finding their life partners comes with difficult decisions, as the country boys have to evict the women with whom they see no future.
Keep scrolling for all the Farmer Wants A Wife Australia contestants who have left for 2024.