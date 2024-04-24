Farmer Tom is looking for someone positive, caring, and supportive. Seven

How was your Farmer Wants A Wife experience?

Like anything, you don’t know what you’re getting yourself into. But overall it was a good experience. A lot of good things have come out of it.

What made you want to sign up for the show?

A friend of mine put me in for it and then I was thinking about it and I was like, you know what, it’s a good opportunity, I'll take it. There was no reason to not go through with it.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

Someone I get along with very well and very effortlessly, and they obviously have to be quite understanding of the farm and my businesses. There’s times where we can't leave because of what we have got going on, and they need to be understanding of that. And someone that I can have a lot of fun with; being able to enjoy life, that's very important.

What are your relationship dealbreakers?

If they weren’t super understanding of the farm and my lifestyle, that would probably be a very big deal breaker. I’ve said to people in the past I wouldn’t give up my dream and plans of where I want to be for someone, and I never expect someone to do the same for me. I think you've gotta be on the same page and support what each other wants.

Who was the woman who first caught your eye?

Krissy stood out in some ways, and also Sarah C stood out in other ways as well. They were probably the two I was most interested in from the get go.

Describe your ideal date

My ideal date wouldn't have to be something huge, even a nice dinner out in the paddock if it's that time of year, I'd be happy with that. I think it's more the small gestures that matter, then one big one every now and again.

What’s the most romantic thing you have ever done for a partner?

Some of the dates on the Farmer Wants A Wife are probably right up there, to be honest. The first 24 hour date with me and Krissy was probably one of the more romantic dates that I've been a part of.

How have your family and friends reacted to you on Farmer Wants A Wife?

Everyone was pretty supportive of me going on the show. They’re like, you’ve gotta find someone at some stage, so this might be a very good opportunity to do so.

Which farmer would you switch lives with?

I'll probably have to go with Farmer Bert. I really like where his farm’s positioned and I reckon that pineapple growing is a very interesting sort of thing; it’s very different to what I do.

