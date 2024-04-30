Introducting intruder Farmer Todd. Seven

Thanks so much for chatting to us! Busy day so far?

Busy enough! There’s always something to do.

How does it feel knowing you could potentially meet the love of your life entering the show?

A daunting, exciting feeling is the best way to describe it.

He's ready to find his partner in crime. Instagram

Were you nervous?

One hundred per cent there was nerves there!

The weeks leading up to joining the show have been nerve racking, especially at having to put everything out there for everyone to see.

How has your dating life looked up until now?

I was on dating apps, but they were never a successful thing. I know everyone within a hundred km radius. Nothing eventuated from it.

His family and friends reminded Todd to be himself during the experience. Seven

Did you have any advice from anyone going in?

Most advice from family and friends that knew I was going on, was just "be yourself".

Everyone knew I was joining the show to find someone, and they all said, we all love you so hopefully someone else will too!

