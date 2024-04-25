Spoilers ahead! Seven

While we have watched Farmer Dean leave the show with Teegan, we don't yet know who else finds love. However, we do have some intel that could spoil the fate of our farmers.

According to Sportsbet, Farmer Dustin is tipped to end up with Sophie, Joe with Sarah, Tom with Sarah C, and Bert with no one. More on that here.

Farmer Dustin

When Dustin showed Sophie around his property, his passion for his farm touched the speech pathologist, who was reminded of her father's own connection with his farm. They ended the day with a romantic piggyback, and apparently more romance is in store.

Will Farmer Tom end up with Sarah C? Seven

During New Idea's interview with Dustin, he also hinted that he found love when he revealed that although his family were hesitant about the show at first, "now after this all happened, they're all pretty happy".

Farmer Joe

After Farmer Joe questioned why Sarah was more reserved with him, she opened up about her past relationship and assured the farmer that she was interested in him. It seems their relationship will continue to grow from here.

Apparently, four out of five farmers find love. Seven

Farmer Tom

We saw Tom come out of his shell with Sarah C during their one-on-one date where they each shared their vulnerable side and grew closer in the process. So we wouldn't be surprised if these two ended up together.

Tom also hinted that he and Sarah C were an item during an interview with New Idea, when he said that she was one of the two girls that "stood out" from the get-go and that "a lot of good things have come out of (the show)".

Farmer Bert

Then there's Bert who, rumour has it, doesn't end up with anyone. Well, four out of five ain't bad. And who knows, there's always next season.

