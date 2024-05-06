The show's proved a success for the new guy. Channel Seven

As for how Todd might pop the question, our insider says he'll likely keep things "simple but romantic. He is a pretty traditional guy."

Along with getting hitched, having kids is something Todd says he wants in his life.

Todd has been spoilt for choice, but he's found The One! Channel Seven

New Idea spoke with Todd ahead of his first appearance on FWAW, where he admitted he signed up for the show after trying his luck on dating apps.

"They were never a successful thing," he told us.

"I know everyone within a 100-kilometre radius. Nothing eventuated from it."

After finding out that he would be joining the show midway through, a "nervous" Todd turned to his family and closest friends for some words of encouragement.

"Most advice was just be yourself," he shared.

"They all said, 'We all love you, so hopefully someone else will too!"