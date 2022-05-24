Erin was a regular on Studio 10. Ten

“Erin was just a gorgeous human inside and out, and if it wasn’t for TV, Erin Jayne perhaps might have had a sporting career.

“There is no question Erin Jayne was a high achiever and certainly a gold medal mum to her three young girls.

“We’ll miss your sunshine around the studio Erin Jayne, and all of us here are sending lots of love and strength to her family.”

Following the sad news, a Facebook group was created where friends shared memories of the TV star.

Studio 10 hosts Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop announced the sad news on Monday. Ten

“This group has been created to share our beautiful memories of an angel lost too soon. Our hearts have all been touched by Erin Jayne’s relentless passion and energy, so feel free to post photos, share stories or simply be connected,” the page’s organiser posted.

“Love you darling Ez, always the life of the party eating red frogs and drinking warm milk,” another wrote, while another added: “EJ was one of a kind. Caring, thoughtful, loved her family, and her girls were her world. As part of her advertorial world … we will never be the same again. The red frogs, the unpolitical [sic] correct conversations, the funny stories we all shared (goes on tour stays on tour). Love you EJ … see you in paradise. We’ll all get there one day. I’m just so sad that you needed to go so soon.”

One friend, who claimed to be Erin’s boss at shopping channel TVSN, posted a video of the star alongside the message: “Have watched this video over and over today to hear your laugh. It sums up our years spent as the ‘Danoz girls’.

“You in front of the camera filled with charm, me behind it making you laugh and getting the best out of you. Will always regret not trying harder to return your call last week, should have tried a 2nd, 3rd, 4th time.”

Erin is survived by her husband and three daughters. Facebook

The page also announced that a memorial for Erin would be held on Wednesday, with the message including the phone number of crisis support and suicide prevention organisation Lifeline.

Alongside her Studio 10 appearances, Erin was best known as a presenter for Aerobics Oz Style for six years, as well as her appearances on MTV, Guest TV, TVSN, Totally Active TV, The Morning Show and Channel 10 Sport for the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series.

She was also an accomplished synchronised swimmer who represented Australia at three world championships and won 11 national titles.

Erin Jayne Plummer is survived by her husband and three daughters.