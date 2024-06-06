Where to watch The Twelve in Australia

Murder mystery lovers have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the hit series The Twelve, not to be confused with the SBS drama of the same name.

The courtroom drama follows 12 ordinary Australians from diverse backgrounds chosen to carry out jury duty for a murder case and how their lives are turned upside down in the process.

But don’t be mistaken, this is no ordinary mystery.

The series proudly pushes the genre further than ever before by taking on the classic murder mystery story and giving it a modern update.

Who is cast in The Twelve?

Featuring an ensemble cast, the series stars big names including Sam Neill as defender Brett Coldy, Kate Mulvany as the accused Kate Lawson, and Marta Dusseldorp as prosecutor Lucy Bloom.

Meanwhile, Brendan Cowell stars as Garry, Hazem Shammas as Farrad, Pallavi Sharda as Corrie, and Ngali Shaw as Jarrod, all of whom are members of the jury.

However, the cast list doesn’t end there!

Actors Brooke Satchwell, Jenni Baird, Matt Nable, Toby Blome, Warren Lee, Coco Jack Gillies, and Silvia Colloca, among others, also star in The Twelve.

For fans of the popular original series Wentworth, the show should be your go-to replacement to fill the jailhouse hole in your heart.

The edge-of-your-seat mystery even includes one of the long-running drama’s former writers, Leah Purcell.

In the second season, we’ll see Sam Neill return to reprise his role as Brett Colby, alongside Frances O’Connor as Meredith Nelson-Moore in Western Australia to take on a high-profile murder case.

Joining them are Tasma Walton, Kris McQuade, Amy Mathews, Erroll Shand, Fayssal Bazzi, Josh McKenzie and Anthony Brandon Wong.

Other names among the cast include Stefanie Caccamo, Luke Pegler, Adriano Cappelletta, Nelson Baker, Greg McNeill, Suesha Rana, Brad Francis, Keith Robinson, and Isabelle Bäsén.

Neighbours star turned rookie renovator on The Block Sharon Johal, has also been cast in season two of the Logie award-winning show, taking to her Instagram to share her excitement about joining the cast.

“I am so so incredibly excited to introduce my character to you all and I can honestly say from the heart I’ve been working on one of the best sets I’ve ever worked on over the last few months with the best bunch of people, actors, directors and crew in the biggest production ever to hit Western Australia,” she wrote.

“There are so many full circle moments that are happening all around me in so many magical ways experiencing Perth for the first time that tell me with complete certainty that this is EXACTLY where I need to be. This is an absolute career highlight and an experience I already know I will hold in my heart forever.”

“PS Dad knows this is a big deal because I’m working with the guy from Jurassic Park! As an immigrant family’s kid, this is a big deal, yo.”

Where to watch The Twelve in Australia

The Twelve is brought to you by Foxtel, which means you’ll be able to watch it on their streaming platform Foxtel Now. You can also find it on Binge.

As for season two, it will make its way onto the small screen on July 11, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The new season will consist of eight 1-hour long episodes.

