Rose Byrne and Jacob Elordi lead Oscar nominations for Australia

The countdown is on for the 2026 Oscars, with Australian actors Jacob Elordi and Rose Byrne receiving their first-ever nominations.

Advertisement

The Bridesmaids star is up for the Best Actress in a Leading Role – one of the biggest awards of the night, for her work in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She also won a Golden Globe for her role.

“I can’t believe it. I feel like I’ve snuck into the back of the bus,” she told The Hollywood Reporter after finding out about her nomination.

“I can’t believe we got in this extraordinary group of women.

“And, you know, this movie’s so small, it’s so surreal, and means so much. This movie’s so incredible and special and a true artistic expression, it’s just wild.”

Advertisement

Jacob Elordi also won a Critics choice Award for his role in Frankenstein. (Credit: Getty)

She will be up against Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Emma Stone (Bungonia), and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).

Jacob’s stellar performance in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Advertisement

“It was an incredibly freeing experience,” he previously told Stellar, and he said he thought about Heath Ledger’s winning performance in the Joker.

“Heath Ledger [would have been] 28 when that film came out, and I thought about that a lot as I was making the film [Elordi turned 28 himself at the end of June]”.

The movie has nabbed nine nominations across the board.

Advertisement

Benicio del Toro (One Battle after Another), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), Sean Penn (One Battle after Another), and Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value), are also nominated in this category.

This year’s ceremony, also known as the Academy Awards, is one of the most highly anticipated nights.

Find out how you can watch the 2026 Oscars, and how you can watch this year’s nominated movies below.

Rose Byrne is ecstatic about her nomination. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

When are the 2026 Oscars?

The 2026 Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, and will air at about 11am in Australia on Monday, March 16.

Where are the Oscars held in 2026?

The 98th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein. (Credit: Netflix)

How do I watch the Oscars in Australia?

You can watch the Oscars on Channel Seven, and the awards will also be streamed on demand via 7plus.

Advertisement

Timothée Chalamet is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Marty Supreme. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch the Best Picture nominees in 2026?

This year, 10 films are up for the top gong of the night, which you can watch in the cinemas and across streaming platforms.

You can stream Bungonia , F1, The Secret Agent, and Sentimental Value on Apple TV. Sentimental Value is also playing in select cinemas across Australia.

Marty Supreme and Hamnet are the only nominated movies that can be solely watched in the cinemas.

Advertisement

You can watch Jacob Elordi’s performance in Frankenstein on Netflix, as well as Train Dreams, which has scored five overall nominations.

Finally, you can stream One Battle After Another and Sinners on HBO Max.

Advertisement