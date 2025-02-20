When it comes to Married at First Sight, a few things are always guaranteed – there will be drama, lies, declarations of love, and the narrator to guide us all through it.

Her friendly voice is always there to recap it all, even when she makes subtle and sassy jabs about the participants.

Often parodied and quoted on social media, her identity has been a mystery – until now.

Scroll to find out about her below.

Journalist Georgie Gardner was the narrator for the early seasons of MAFS. (Credit: Instagram)

Who narrates Married at First Sight Australia?

While the current narrator has been a constant on the popular dating show, she has not been there from the beginning.

According to IDMB, Nine News journalist Georgie Gardner narrated the show from 2015 to 2017. Although she is still listed as the current voiceover, Yahoo Lifestyle revealed this is not the case!

Australian actress Helen Dallimore’s representatives told the publication that she has been a part of MAFS since its fifth season in 2018.

Australian actress Helen Dallimore is the beloved voice behind MAFS. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Helen Dallimore?

Helen Dallimore is an Australian actress, who has worked across television, film, and theatre. Although she has not done any interviews about her role on MAFS, we know she has a variety of credits to her name.

In the world of TV, she has starred in a variety of iconic series such as Home and Away, House Husbands, Here Come the Habibs (which she also has directing credits for), and Midsomer Murders. Behind the camera, she has directing credits for ABC’s comedy Sando.

On stage, she was the first actress to play Glinda in the West End’s production of Wicked, alongside Idina Menzel, Miriam Margolyes, and Adam Garcia.

She has also lent her talents in Australia and London to other theatre productions including Into the Woods, Cinderella, Muriel’s Wedding, End of the Rainbow, and Legally Blonde The Musical.

For Legally Blonde, she won a Helpmann Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her theatre skills have also extended to directing. The NIDA graduate also starred in films such as Heads Creek, Mr Accident, and Russian Doll.