Over the weekend, Edwina celebrated Molly's second birthday with what looked like a joyous party - made even more special with a Bluey-themed birthday cake.

"The unbridled joy of turning two xx," she captioned the post.

There's nothing quite like quality bonding time than getting up the Christmas tree together, and the sweet moment between Neil and Molly was captured by Edwina.

Although, Neil did cop Molly's foot to his face, making them quite the duo.

"Nothing says Christmas like a toddler’s foot to the throat @neilwrites," Edwina quipped.

Along with sweet family updates, Edwina will also share insights into the reality of motherhood, including this snap after a sleepless night.

"Up half the night. Asleep half the afternoon. Not ideal but also wonderfully wonderful," she said.

"Sunny side up," Edwina shared of her hilarious Halloween costume this year.

For Father's Day this year, Edwina penned a loving tribute dedicated to Neil, as she shared a few snaps of a sign she and Molly made for the occasion.

"We hope you enjoyed the in-depth analysis of the sign we made you," she said.

"Thank you for all the wonderful Neil-y things that you have passed onto Molly like her compulsive need to clean up ‘ess’ and her love of cows, trucks and ‘bee-bee-bee’ (honey). We love you x."

To celebrate her birthday this year, Edwina was joined by Molly for a "beautiful birthday bush walk".

"18 months with my little best mate," Edwina shared in honour of the milestone with Molly at the time.

To celebrate, she shared a few things she's learned in that time, including that "the second you dress your child in a lovely outfit, they will soil themselves in the car seat," and "your brain will never be the same. Either will your bladder."

Edwina shared this adorable behind-the-scenes snap of Molly with her on the job, and wrote: "On the box/in the box."

Proving that Molly takes after her dad the most, Edwina shared this candid moment between the daddy-daughter-duo.

"Peas in a pod," she said. "Right down to the holes in their pants and socks."

Using this snap as a chance to express how proud she is of her husband, Edwina explained that Neil, at the time, was just about to finish his year-long fellowship at Google.

"For most of that time, he has been working away in our front room with Molly and @mateandme as co-workers," she said. "Despite the constraints of the pandemic, he has trained 1000 people from 120 publishers."

She went on to add: "I’m very proud of what he has achieved and can’t wait to see what he tackles next xxx."

"One of us woke up like this. The other has @jennifermountainmakeup to thank," Edwina quipped, sharing a happy snap of her and Molly first thing in the morning.

Another heartwarming moment to add to the memory bank is of Neil having a tea party with Molly.

"Rostered tea break," Edwina shared.

Sharing a look into their stay at a farm retreat, Edwina wrote: "A week of weeding. He did it. I watched. A week of washing. I did it. She watched."

"And now to clean up and get back to real life," she added.

To mark Molly's first birthday last year, Edwina celebrated with a cake covered in edible flowers, and penned a message to reflect on her first year as a mum:

"Thank you for being the best Christmas present we could have ever wished for. I have so loved being your Mum, being perpetually covered in pumpkin and even being so bone-tired at times I felt completely bonkers. Still am and still do."

Always ready and smiling for the camera, Molly posed along with Edwina for this quick snap, where Edwina used a quote in the caption that read: "‘Sometimes,' said Pooh, 'the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.’"

Edwina, Neil and Molly took their first family holiday together and marked the special occasion with a sweet family selfie.

"It’s magic here," Edwina wrote.

"A start of a bond between father and daughter," Edwina shared. "Happy Father’s Day @neilwrites. I emptied the nappy bin as my gift to you x."

For her 37th birthday last year, Edwina shared this family snap of all three of them together and wrote:

"I appear to be the only one over smiling here but the rest of the family promise me they also enjoyed the day* xx

"*Maybe not @neilwrites who was waiting for lunch/dinner at this point #hangry #smizing."

To celebrate Molly turning one month old, Edwina shared a lengthy message to her daughter and started by writing: "You are a delight, Molly Matilda. Sure, the full throttle crying is not so delightful but thankfully that’s pretty rare. You just get hangry like your Dad."

"The first 48 hours of motherhood were challenging in a way I wasn’t really prepared for. I was a total mess, actually. I burst into tears in the kitchen when our midwife arrived, I burst into tears when @neilwrites went to sleep and I couldn’t, and a few more times, just because."

She added: "My goals have changed. Have a shower each day is now number one. Ticked that box. Wash my hair, occasionally. I accept I may never pee with the door closed again and it will be a while before I can eat a plate of food without cutting it up onto small pieces. None of my old clothes fit and, although spirits are high, my boobs are most certainly not.

"In short, it’s been pretty magical. At times I have looked at you with your Dad and felt like I would explode with love. It could still happen. Be warned. I’ll try not to embarrass you when it does. Don’t grow up too quickly."

For Neil's birthday, Edwina also penned a touching message to her husband on behalf of her and Molly.

"We are very lucky ladies to have you in our lives. Please accept this peanut butter toast from the two of us. Molly’s baking skills leave a lot to be desired xx," she said.

To announce the arrival of her daughter into the world, Edwina shared this sweet snap of the two together and said: "Meet Molly Matilda Christie Varcoe. Late like her Mum and tall like her Dad."

She went on to reveal the meaning behind her name and said: "Molly ‘cause we like it. Matilda for Neil’s Great Grandmother. Christie was my Grandmother’s maiden name and my middle name too."

"We are exhausted and elated. @neilwrites still in shock. Thank you for all the well wishes. We all feel very loved xxx."

