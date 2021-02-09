Dancing With The Stars All Stars is right around the corner. Channel Ten

A Home & Away actor.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, a Home & Away star is in "contract negotiations" with Seven to tap their way back on the dance floor.

Of course, there have been quite a few Home & Away alumni who have embraced the jazz hands in their time. And, while we think we can sadly rule out Chris Hemsworth and a few other Summer Bay dwellers, there are a few H&A royalty who are rumoured to be having another boogie.

Could Lynne be donning her dance shoes once more? Channel Seven

Lynne McGranger

You know her as Irene on Home & Away. But when she's not engaging in beach-side drama, actress Lynne McGranger, 68, has been known to dabble in the dancing world.

Indeed, the 68-year-old was just inches from grasping the trophy on the fourteenth season of DWTS. Could the runner-up be looking to nab the crown this time around?

Bec knows her way around a dance floor. Channel Seven

Bec Hewitt (Cartwright)

While her husband knows his way around a tennis court, actress Bec Hewitt can say the same for a dance floor.

Another Summer Bay veteran, Bec won the inaugural season of the dancing show back in 2004.

Could she be looking to defend her trophy?

Ada's won before, can she do it again? Channel Seven

Ada Nicodemou

What is in those waters at Summer Bay? Yet another H&A actor to have competed on AND WIN Dancing With The Stars is Ada Nicodemou.

The 43-year-old hit the dance floor just a year after Bec, competing on the show's third season.

Perhaps it will be Ada defending her crown rather than Bec.

Luke's no stranger to making a TV comeback. Channel Seven

Luke Jacobz

From the Summer Bay boys to the Summer Bay girls.

While he departed from Home & Away back in 2011, the 39-year-old has made a comeback to the Bay, reprising his role as Angelo Rosetta. And, rumour has it, that's not the only role he'll be reprising this year.

Back in 2008, Luke won the eighth season of Dancing With The Stars, competing against former H&A star and recent jungle-goer Toni Pearen.

Is Tim out to prove he's got the dancing chops? Instagram

Tim Campbell

A source has also revealed to Woman's Day that Anthony Callea's husband and showbiz star Tim Campbell may be returning to the dance floor.

Those who watched Home & Away back in 2004-2008 will know that Tim also had a stint at the Bay.

The triple threat appeared on DWTS back in 2007 in its sixth season and placed third. Perhaps he will be having another crack at the trophy.

An MKR star is said to be shimmying their way back to the dance floor. Channel Seven

A My Kitchen Rules Contestant

From actors to cooks. It's not just the Summer Bay dwellers who have donned some tap shoes over the years. There have been a fair few MKR alumni to twirl around the dance floor. And, according to the Telegraph, one star is keen to take another spin.

Ash Pollard and Sophia Pou are just two former cooking show stars to have enjoyed a boogie. But there is one MKR star in particular who is rumoured to be making a comeback.

He's heated up the kitchen and now Manu may be re-heating the dance floor. Channel Seven

Manu Feildel

When he's not cooking up a storm in a kitchen, French-Australian chef Manu has been known to hit the dance floor. And, let the record show, he's not too shabby.

The 46-year-old danced his way to victory back in 2011 on the eleventh season of Dancing With The Stars, competing against the likes of Samantha Armytage, Brynne Edelsten and Lara Bingle (Worthington).

And, rumour has it, he's heading back to prove he's still got the moves.