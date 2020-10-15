Gone! Dancing With The Stars and Bachelor in Paradise have been axed. Channel Ten

Fan favourite MasterChef – hosted again by Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen after they successfully took over from George Calombaris, Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston – will also be back for more.

Also back is surprise hit The Masked Singer, which again, will be hosted by Osher Gunsberg.

Despite usually filming overseas, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Australian Survivor and The Amazing Race will continue on next year.

Both I’m a Celeb and The Amazing Race Australia will film locally while a location for Australian Survivor is yet to be announced.

“My beloved Dr Chris and I are beside ourselves and each other, to bring you this new, home grown I’m A Celebrity for 2021,” host Julia Morris said,

“The Dr has always insisted on social distancing from me, but this year, after 32 weeks locked in my house, being close to him will be more thrilling than ever.”

The Amazing Race host Beau Ryan was just as excited to be filming his series Down Under.

“I was over the moon when I found out The Amazing Race Australia would be filmed in our own backyard. We have the most stunning beaches, coastlines and natural landscapes on the planet,” he said

“I can’t wait to show off the most beautiful country in the world, as well as the 20,000 different types of Aussie animals that can kill you! Wish the teams luck, they’ll need it!”

One of the biggest new offerings in 2021 is Making It Australia, which the network teases will do for upcycling what MasterChef has done for culinary skills.

Ten describes the new show as a “light-hearted crafting series that features a diverse range of talented ‘makers’ showcasing their artistic skills.”

Also included in the new show announcements is The Dog House Australia and The First Inventors.

Other shows returning are: 10 News First, Ambulance Australia, Bondi Rescue, Five Bedrooms, Gogglebox Australia, Have You Been Paying Attention?, How To Stay Married and Hughesy, We Have a Problem.