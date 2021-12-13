Celeste and Api have been together for 18 years. Instagram

At the time, Celeste rang in the milestone with a sweet tribute to Instagram, writing: "Happy eighth wedding anniversary my love. You are by far, the best there is."

Api is regularly dragged into Celeste's Instagram posts, especially when she parodies a celebrity couple photo, earning himself the moniker #HotHusband as a result.

"He's the most fantastic human being in the whole land. I'm just obsessed with him," Celeste gushed over her husband to The Australian Women's Weekly in 2020.

"He takes it all in his stride and he's really supportive and excited by how well I'm doing because he knows what I do really makes up who I am. He just gets on with it."

The couple tied the knot in Bali eight years ago. Instagram

The couple share two children together, sons Lou and Buddy, while Api has two older daughters, Darah and Kyah, from a previous relationship.

In the same interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Celeste spoke about what it's like to be a stepmother, and how the girls were involved in the wedding.

"I thanked them for making space for me because I really feel like they did, which I appreciate," she said, referring to mentioning the girls in her vows.

"It's nice. The girls are so supportive. They came to my show in Sydney and they were both crying. They were like, 'We are so proud.' It was amazing."

Celeste shares two sons with Api, and is also the stepmother to his two daughters. Instagram

While Celeste can always rely on the constant support of her family, it's her husband in particular who she credits as being the one who makes her feel most beautiful.

"My husband is the greatest confidence booster in the world," she told Urban List earlier this month.

"He’s always saying how beautiful he thinks I am. I really appreciate it, especially considering he’s the hottest man in the world."

It's not the first time Celeste has described her husband that way, where she previously admitted in a blog post that she married a man who is "universally hotter" than her.

"My husband is the greatest confidence booster in the world." Instagram

"I'm married to a man who is universally hotter than me and it's harder to live with than I originally thought," she wrote in a 2016 post for Daily Life. "Now, don't get me wrong, I'm no dropped pie, but there isn't a 'hot wifey' hashtag hanging around my neck," she added. She went on to explain that in their relationship, while her husband is "breathtaking", she is "hilarious," "super funny," a "gifted tap dancer," and "smart".

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony today!