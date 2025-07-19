While Osher Günsberg has had an extensive career in TV, he said nothing compares to being a parent.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant is the devoted stepdad to his wife’s daughter Georgia from a previous relationship, as well the proud father to his young son Wolfie.

Moments with his son, who is now at big school,he said, are all the more precious.

“There is no amount of money you can make that will ever buy you another walk to school in the morning with your children when they are young and sweet. You can’t buy that,” Osher recently told 9honey.

“You can’t buy that time. At the end of the day when they chat about what’s happened, and they let you know about something that’s gone on in the playground and they are struggling a bit with it…

“I don’t care how many yachts you own. You cannot buy that time. Those times when you get to feel like a god, they last a short amount of time.”

Osher is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Take your son to work day

In an exclusive interview with New Idea, he said his son has been very supportive of his journey on the dance floor.

“He was in the training studio with me one day and had brought in his soccer training cones,” Osher said with a laugh.

“He ran around while I was rehearsing, pretending to be the Steadicam operator, who films us during our dances, so I could get used to being followed by a camera on the dance floor.”

It isn’t the first time that young Wolfie has got a taste of TV.

In 2023, Osher shared an adorable behind-the-scenes snap to Instagram of him and his look-a-like son on the set of The Masked Singer Australia season five.

Some downtime on The Masked Singer set. (Credit: Instagram)

“Always a delight when @audreygriffen and Wolfie come to @themaskedsingerau – especially as he was almost born during the finale of @codysimpson’s season one win,” penned the doting dad.

“Sometimes if he sees us doing publicity shots he runs on stage and jumps in. How could we say no?” Osher added with a laugh.

It seems like Wolfie might have a career in TV!

“Rehearsals for the @maskedsingerau went pretty well yesterday – our new Assistant Floor Manager Wolfie was helping me block out the big “Take it Off” moment,” the veteran TV host joked at the time.

“It’s incredible. It’s always nice when Wolf comes to visit – considering @audreygriffen went into labour in the studio while we were filming the finale for @codysimpson’s season 1 victory, the whole crew considers him “The Masked Singer baby.”

“He’s clearly not a baby anymore, and was back on comms right after we shot this barking ‘Dad we’re 15 down and the crew have a hard meal break at 1430 – quit fartasing around and finish your run-through’. He’ll go a long way.”

The TV personality has confessed that “parenting is full of rewards” that go beyond the “incredible spiritual growth that kicks in.” (Credit: Instagram)

When was Wolfie born?

Wolfgang, more commonly known as Wolfie by his proud mum and dad, entered the world on August 23, 2019, and it’s safe to say it was love at first sight for Osher.

When Osher and his wife Audrey Griffen introduced their baby boy to the world, the Bachelor host confessed that they were “in love and drowning in gratitude, oxytocin, and new baby smell.”

The TV personality, 51, shared some stunning black and white photos with his newborn son at the time of his birth.

“To say that the smell of him seeped into my brain and started to rewire things is an incredible understatement,” Osher confessed on Instagram when discussing skin-to-skin contact.

“We are now a few days in, and between feeds & nappy changes – whenever I can I’m whipping off my shirt and charging up on this little guy like he’s an induction stove.”

The former Bachelor host has often expressed his pride for his son.

“Happy 4th birthday to my co-designer Wolfgang,” he wrote in 2023. “We’re working up a virtual set environment on Unreal Engine to see just what we can create within our production budgets. Kid knows his textures I’ll give him that! Get set for a whole series in a world built of marshmallows.

“Happy birthday buddy. You’ve got the kindness of your mum, the drive of your sister, and apparently the smile of your dad, but I wouldn’t know what your mum is talking about…,” Osher added at the time.

Just weeks earlier, he shared another happy snap with Wolfie, the pair enjoying some wind-down time on the set of The Masked Singer.

What has Osher said about parenting?

Whether he’s comparing Wolfie on his back to Yoda or singing a song about coconut bum cream, Osher has kept it real about parenting a newborn and even started his own podcast with Home and Away‘s Charlie Clausen about all things being a dad.

“Looking around, the podcasts that we found around parenting were all very mum-focused which was fair enough, but there was no dad stuff,” Osher told our sister publication Now To Love, shortly after Wolfie’s birth.

“Sure, there was the ‘Here’s how your baby survives when you’ve got it by yourself’. Like come on, let’s do a little bit more than that, let’s do a little bit more than parenting for dummies. There was nothing about, ‘OK that’s great but how do I feel? I’m now terrified. So we decided to start a podcast around that.”

Osher has also confessed that “parenting is full of rewards” that go beyond the “incredible spiritual growth that kicks in” and listed some of those rewards in an adorable Instagram post.

⁠

“Nuzzles, Eskimo Kisses, bath time cuddles, Baby Carrying, Using the kids as an excuse to get out of absolutely every social commitment for about fifteen years…

“Discovering new music on the way to weekend sports as they play the hype up tracks, going to bed before 9pm, knowing way too many Pitbull songs, doing more laundry than you thought humanly possible, and above all: LEAVING THE HOUSE IN TRACK PANTS,” he wrote. ⁠

Osher says being a husband and dad is the most important job he has. (Credit: Instagram)

Following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the set of The Masked Singer, host Osher was forced to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine.

The timing, however, was unfortunate, as it meant that he missed Wolfie’s first birthday.

“One year ago today we brought Wolfgang home,” Osher captioned a black and white photo of himself and his newborn son on the milestone birthday.

“As always, the guidance of my wife @audreygriffen has allowed me to navigate this adventure as much as it has helped me figure out how to be the best man I could be for Georgia.”

Happy memories. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite the negative side of the situation, Osher reflected on how the pandemic has affected others since many have been separated from their loved ones.

“I’m still a work in progress, I still make heaps of mistakes, but I’m a very different person to who I was,” he confessed.

“I know I’m not alone in missing my family. I know there’s a lot of people who can’t be with their loved ones right now. It sucks that’s for sure, but it is the thing that we need to do to keep everybody safe,” he said.

“We will be able to deal with this, we will be able to cope. A day at a time, an hour at a time if we need to. Xx”

Introducing baby Wolfie to the world. (Credit: Instagram)

In an emotional chat with our sister publication the Australian Women’s Weekly, Osher confirmed that the best part of his life, career and all, is being a husband and a father.

“The most important job I have, which is being a husband and father, is the one I do best,” he told the publication.

“All I want to do is build a future for these kids, that’s it. And for someone as selfish as me that’s a big deal.”

