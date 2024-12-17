Who are Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s two kids?

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden met at a party back in 2006 and since their Los Angeles wedding on December 11, 2010, the two are still going strong after more than a decade of marriage.

The two welcomed their first child, Harlow, on January 11, 2008, and later welcomed their youngest, Sparrow, on September 9, 2009. Despite being raised by two famous parents, Nicole and Joel don’t think their children would follow in their footsteps and enter the entertainment business.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in April 2024, Nicole revealed that she “highly doubt[s]” her son plans to follow her into the industry and that while her daughter might, “she’s not banging down [her] door asking about it.”

In April 2024, Harlow and Sparrow made their red carpet debut for the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead movie premiere.

The family posing for pictures at The Grove in Los Angeles on April 2, 2024 (Credit: Getty)

Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 15, attended the premiere to support their mum, 43, who is part of the cast for the new movie. The two looked just like their parents as the family appeared side-by-side in matching all-black outfits.

Similar to many other major stars, the fashion designer and the singer typically like to keep their children’s lives out of the spotlight and off their social media accounts.

Nicole has been candid about her parenting experience in the past.

“Saying that it is difficult sometimes is very comforting for other women to hear — just knowing that it is a juggle,” she told PEOPLE in September 2015.

“It’s just about doing what you can, finding the balance in your own life … Every family is different, every household is set up differently and it’s just a constant game of prioritizing — it’s like a puzzle every day.”

Harlow is the spitting image of her mother. (Credit: Instagram (left), Getty (right))

How many kids do Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have?

The former reality star and the Good Charlotte frontman have been married since 2010 and share two children: Harlow and Sparrow.

Who are Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s two kids?

Harlow Madden

Nicole and Joel welcomed their first child, daughter Harlow Winter Kate Madden, on January 11, 2008.

Harlow has quite an introverted personality and much prefers to stay out of the spotlight. When she was younger and the family would join Joel on tour, Harlow often didn’t even go to the show.

“She’s a little more reserved. She’ll hang out on the bus and do art,” Nicole told PEOPLE in 2020.

Harlow’s gentle personality has been obvious since a very young age… In 2010, when Harlow was about to turn three, her mother appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about her daughter.

“Harlow looks exactly like me, but she has Joel’s personality,” she said.

“She’s very careful and very delicate and she thinks everything through before she does it.”

Sofia, Nicole’s sister (left), Nicole, Nicole’s mother, and Harlow (right). (Credit: Instagram)

Harlow has a passion for beauty and makeup as well as fashion, just like her mum.

“My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style. It doesn’t have anything to do with me. She takes my clothes all the time,” Nicole told PEOPLE in 2021.

For Harlow’s 13th birthday, the clothing designer took to Instagram with a sweet message to her daughter.

“Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. ♥️,” she wrote.

“You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom.”

Sparrow likes to wear all-black like his dad. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty

Sparrow Madden

Nicole and Joel welcomed their second child, son Sparrow James Midnight Madden, on September 9, 2009.

Opposite to his older sister, Nicole has said that Sparrow looks just like his dad but his personality is like hers.

“He’s just wild and crazy and you always have to watch (him.) He always has bruises on him, like you can’t take your eyes off him for a second,” Nicole said during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Much like the rest of his family. Sparrow has a unique sense of style, seemingly taking a lot of inspiration from his rockstar dad.

A sweet family snap. (Credit: Instagram)

Sparrow started dressing himself at about three years old but has always been very particular with his looks.

“He needs the bandana tied around the belt, you know how Joel does it … he has to have all of his sleeves cut off of his shirts. He’s got a little curly mohawk now!” Nicole told PEOPLE at the time.

For Sparrow’s 11th birthday, Joel took to Instagram with a sweet message to his son.

“Happy 11th Birthday to my baby boy! I love you Sparrow ❤️ here’s to many more years of being best friends and me embarrassing you,” he wrote.