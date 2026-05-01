Goldie Hawn reveals the REAL reason why she and Kurt Russell never married

In an industry where relationships rarely survive awards season, let alone four decades, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are something of a phenomenon.

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The pair have been together since 1983 and although they have never married, they are both committed to each other and agreed early on just to “have fun until we don’t”, Kurt, 75, recently revealed to The Wall Street Journal.

While Goldie, 80, explained to People in April that she likes the freedom that comes with her romance with Kurt and while they “don’t always agree” they enjoy “a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together”.

Forty three years since their first date they have blended their families, welcomed a son, become grandparents to seven grandchildren and built one of the most enduring partnerships Hollywood has ever seen.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about their extraordinary love story.

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Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn stepped out together at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images)

How old was Kurt Russell when he got together with Goldie Hawn?

Technically, the pair first crossed paths decades before romance ever entered the picture.

They met on the set of Disney’s live-action musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966 when Goldie was 21 and Kurt was just 16.

She thought he was adorable but far too young, and that was that.

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“I was 21 and he was 16 and I thought he was adorable but he was much too young,” Goldie recalled in 2012.

“And then years later we met up again and I liked him and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. But we both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows you never can tell.”

The couple worked together again on the movie Overboard in 1987. (Credit: Getty Images)

They reconnected around 17 years later when Kurt auditioned for the film Swing Shift and Goldie arrived to read with him.

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A severely hungover Kurt, by his own admission, put his “worst foot forward” — and somehow it worked perfectly.

“She had a great body, and so the first thing that came out was ‘Man, you got a great figure,'” he recalled to Conan O’Brien.

“And it kind of came out quickly and it could’ve been wrong and she said, ‘Why thank you.'”

Their first date that followed is the stuff of Hollywood legend. It began with swing dancing at the Playboy Club in Los Angeles, moved to a house Goldie had been renovating — which they had to break into — and ended when police walked in on them. The pair fled to a hotel to finish the evening in peace.

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“That was our first date,” Russell said. “It was a lot of fun, I’ll tell you what.”

Kurt and Goldie, here in 1990 with Goldie’s kids Oliver and Kate, and their son Wyatt, blended their families early on. (Credit: Getty Images)

What really sealed it for Goldie was watching Kurt with her children from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson — Oliver and Kate Hudson.

“What really got me was when I watched my kids when they’d come to the set and how he was with them,” she told People.

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“He was amazing with them. He was such a natural.”

They welcomed son Wyatt Russell in 1986, completing their blended family, which also includes Kurt’s son Boston Russell from his previous marriage to Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt welcomed their son Wyatt in 1986. (Credit: Getty Images)

What happened between Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn?

Forty-three years on, the relationship is stronger than ever — and Goldie has been remarkably open about what makes it work.

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Speaking to People, she said the secret comes down to a sense of freedom and the right match.

“When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don’t feel penned in,” she said.

“We don’t always agree on stuff, which is fine. We’re both very spontaneous. Our relationship fed on a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together.”

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The couple have never married, which they say was a deliberate choice given that both had been through divorces before finding each other.

Their daughter Kate Hudson is equally effusive about what her parents represent.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, she said: “They’ve been together 40-plus years. They are the centre of our family. And it starts with the two of them. They’re very different people too, and now as they’re getting a little bit older, their relationship is cute, I can’t stand it. Kurt just adores my mum. And I see him, he just loves her so much.”

Goldie, her daughter Kate Hudson and Kurt attend an event on October 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: Getty Images)

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What is Goldie Hawn’s diagnosis?

Goldie raised a few eyebrows at the 2025 Oscars when she struggled to read from the teleprompter while presenting alongside Andrew Garfield.

Ever candid, she addressed it immediately from the stage. “Sweetheart, can you read that? I can’t read that,” she said, turning to Garfield, before adding: “I’m completely blind. I mean, I am!” — revealing she had been dealing with cataracts.

Beyond her vision, Goldie has been a long-time advocate for mental health.

Back in 2003 she founded MindUP under the Goldie Hawn Foundation, after becoming “alarmed by rising numbers of anxiety, depression, aggression and suicide in children.”

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Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are honored with a Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Getty Images)

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn still together?

Kurt and Goldie are still going strong.

Their relationship has been thrust back into the spotlight recently thanks to Kurt’s starring role in Taylor Sheridan’s hit series The Madison, in which he plays a man deeply devoted to his wife — a role he says drew heavily from his real life with Goldie.

“It’s different in that you’re seeing a relationship that is actually a successful one. You don’t see that much anymore,” he told Men’s Health.

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“Having been in a long relationship, myself, with Goldie… we were bringing the right experience together.”

The couple split their time between homes in California, New York and Colorado, and remain the undisputed centre of their large, blended family.

Family is everything, says Goldie. (Credit: Getty Images)

Goldie, now a grandmother to seven, says family is everything.

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“Wherever they are, I’m happy,” she told People.

As for the secret to making it last, Goldie keeps it simple.

“Your state of mind matters. How you look at life matters, how you value moments in your life matters, because you’re feeding your own brain,” she said.

“So I say, ‘Right now, everything is amazing.'”

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