The anti-ageing treatment Demi Moore swears by

While actress Demi Moore has been in the spotlight for the better part of 40 years, it’s her starring role in the 2024 body horror film The Substance that saw her stardom reach new heights.

Following her character Elisabeth, an aging actress and fitness show host who is struggling to be seen as “beautiful” amidst society’s strict beauty standards, the film follows her increasingly dark quest to stay young, and therefore relevant, with horrifying results.

As an A-list celebrity herself, the 63-year-old has faced her fair share of criticism over her appearance throughout her career. However, she has also received praise for her no-fuss approach to looking youthful – the complete opposite of her character’s desperate attempts to remain young in The Substance.

Fans of the star have commented that she looks like she is “ageing in reverse.” (Credit: Getty)

How does Demi Moore stay so youthful?

According to sources close to the mother-of-three, the actress swears by whole body cryotherapy, a treatment that sees users step into pod-like chambers chilled to a refreshingly frosty minus 140C.

Speaking with New Idea, the CEO of Cryo Stay Young Australia, Joanna Lykouresis, says it’s no wonder that cryotherapy has become the preferred anti-ageing treatment for celebrities worldwide.

“Cold plunges have become a self-care staple, but cryotherapy is the next evolution,” she tells us.

The business opened its fifth store down under in October 2025, and say while initially cryotherapy was an unknown treatment option in Australia, there had been a “huge surge” in interest after the likes of Demi Moore, Mark Wahlberg, and even Cristiano Ronaldo swore by cryotherapy treatments.

Ahead of every red carpet event, Demi reportedly books herself in for a cryotherapy facial. (Credit: Supplied)

As well as using whole-body cryotherapy machines to flush toxins, reduce inflammation, and accelerate recovery, Demi is also said to have regular cryotherapy facials, which see cooling tech tighten, lift, and boost collagen production in the skin.

“As Australians seek non-invasive ways to age gracefully, cryo facials and facelifts are fast becoming the alternative to injectables,” says Joanna.

As well as regular cryotherapy treatments, Demi also has a stringent skincare routine that’s given her the “ageing in reverse” look that many of her fans aspire to.

(Demi was a vision in black at the 2025 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

What is Demi Moore’s skincare routine?

In a 2020 interview with Women’s Health, the star revealed that she always cleansed her skin with Retrouve Luminous Cleansing Elixir, or the Cosmedix Benefit Clean, when she felt like a deeper clean was needed.

According to Yahoo Life, one of Demi’s favourite serums to keep her skin hydrated is the BioEffect EGF Serum. Other skincare products in her beauty rotation are said to include the Biologique Recherche Creme Dermopurifiante Purifying and Uniting Cream, as well as their La Grand Creme, and the Retrouve Intensive Replenishing Facial Moisturiser, as per Harper’s Bazaar.

Demi is also reportedly a regular user of facial sculpting tools like the Georgia Louise Lift + Sculpt Butterfly Stone gua sha, which have helped her achieve her defined and contoured jawline, cheeks, and neck.

