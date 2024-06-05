David Campbell is known for many things; as well as being the long-lost son of Jimmy Barnes and a presenter on Today Extra, David has proven himself as a gifted singer, performer, and actor.

However, on top of all of this, David is also a loving father to his kids.

David met Lisa Hewitt back in 2006 and the two later married in November 2008 in an intimate ceremony at the historic St. Philip’s Anglican Church in Sydney. The loved-up couple have since welcomed three children, Leo, Billy, and Betty, and work hard to set a great example for their young ones.

In an exclusive interview with our sister publication Now To Love, David revealed that growing up without a father was hard on him and that he has learned from his childhood.

“I didn’t have a dad for the first ten or so years of my life, it was a very formative time,” he shared.

“I know how important those years can be. And if you’re in a position, and not most families are, of being able to parent or co-parent, however, you do, I want to be deeply involved in that.”

David and his family travel together regularly. (Credit: Instagram)

David has previously revealed to Mamamia that he and Lisa have five rules for parenting to keep both the kids, and themselves happy. In their household, David and Lisa have a strong focus on the importance of manners, honesty, having strong hobbies, sleep, and finding joy in parenting.

“I found it really difficult with always saying things like, ‘You’ve got to wash your hands’, ‘You’ve got to wear the mask’, ‘You have to do this’, and not feeling like I’m barking at them all the time,” David told Mamamia.

“Sometimes I have to remember to find the joy in parenting even in the messy parts. As they get older, it is getting easier… so I’m trying to find the joy.”

Who are David and Lisa Campbell’s kids?

Leo Campbell, 14

David and Lisa welcomed their first child, Leo Richard James Campbell, on June 3, 2010.

Leo recently celebrated his 14th birthday – David and Lisa took to Instagram with a sweet message to mark his special day.

“Somehow 14 seems significantly older than 13. Leo is changing so rapidly – his voice is deep, he’s taller than me but he’s still the same legend he’s always been,” the two wrote.

“Happy birthday Leo. We adore you and are so proud of you.”

Leo started high school in 2023, however, on top of being a student, he is also a singer, piano player, guitarist, and an aspiring songwriter and music producer.

(Credit: Instagram)

Billy and Betty Campbell, 9

The twins, Billy and Betty, were born on January 11, 2015, however, these names are just nicknames for the young ones… their real names are William and Elizabeth.

David and Lisa announced the birth of the twins via social media on the day of their arrival. “Hey guys. Here is William David Campbell and Elizabeth Ann Campbell. We call them Billy and Betty. Mum is wonderful. Leo is so excited and I am doubly in love,” David wrote, alongside a photo of the newborn babies.

Billy and Betty celebrated their ninth birthday in January 2024 – David took to Instagram with a sweet message.

“9 years ago today our lives went into twin overdrive when Billy and Betty burst onto the scene,” he wrote.

“So every few birthdays I make them recreate this shot. What unbelievable humans they are becoming. So loving, so creative, so bright. Happy birthday twins. We adore you both.”

