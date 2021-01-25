How did the Home And Away part come about?

It was in the height of COVID and I was on my farm in lockdown, homeschooling my children, thinking my industry had gone. I was

doing voiceover jobs from my walk-in wardrobe, when all of a sudden I got this call from my agent, saying: “Home And Away has offered you this wonderful role of Susie McAllister!”

Were you excited?

Absolutely. When someone offers you a role and they had you specially in mind for that character, there is something really special about that. And having been filming now for quite some time, I can say that Susie really is one of the most interesting characters I’ve ever played.

She’s so much fun, so beautifully written, layered and intriguing – and she grabs life with both hands continuously. Coupled with that, I’ve been so warmly welcomed by these beautiful people who are the Home And Away family.