It sounds like there’s a lot more to Susie than meets the eye…
There certainly is! This character is a real gift.
We hear romance may be in the air for Susie and John Palmer (played by Shane Withington)...
I do get to work with Shane closely. He’s the loveliest man. He’s an absolute gentleman – a wonderful, very committed and generous actor.
Have you been commuting each week to your family on the farm?
Absolutely. The show’s producers are extremely supportive of working mothers, and I’m really grateful for that.
What can you tell us about the McLeod’s Daughters reunion?
We have funding for the first draft of a feature film. Posie [Graeme-Evans, the creator] has said that not only will it be set in our contemporary world, but that we will learn about the history – the Scottish ancestry – of the McLeod clan. It will be such a gift to our loyal, dedicated and wonderful fans. It’s very exciting.
