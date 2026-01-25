Your weekly horoscope from January 26 – February 01, 2026

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from January 26 – February 01, 2026, below.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Your chart is beginning to glow this week! With lucky trio Jupiter, Venus and the sun lighting up your central arena, things are heating up. For many, a timely turn of events could kickstart a cycle of fortune or a dream may move closer. Look out for a gift or jewellery that could be lucky.
Lucky crystal: Pyrite
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
After a high energy month, it’s time to ease off. Give yourself space to pause, take stock and reconnect with where you want to head. Clear away anything that’s weighing you down and revive a hobby or passion that’s slipped to the sidelines. If you’re looking for answers, try oracle cards!
Lucky numbers: 5, 15, 16, 20, 33, 40
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Bring it on! Local clubs and groups should set the scene for fun this month, and a budding romance may liven things up even more. Your stars should hit full swing from Thursday, so why not prepare with a hair or beauty session? An offer could get you excited, but talk it through first.
Lucky colour: Purple
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Sometimes, you’re a force of nature! A frustrating situation may be fixed with surprisingly little effort this week, and after that, progress should be rapid. Look out for an amazing deal towards the weekend, possibly involving travel or entertainment, and pay attention to coincidences.
Lucky gemstone: Aquamarine
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
It’s time to enjoy a couple of treats. With Venus pointing you towards anything that looks, tastes or smells good, splurge on a gourmet meal, book a massage or sample some new cosmetics. If you’re feeling restless, workshops or courses may open your mind to new possibilities – or worlds.
Lucky flowers: Gerberas
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Clear the decks, Cancer. February’s introspective stars are nudging you to make room – whether that means tackling cupboards, sorting paperwork or stepping back from commitments. If your creativity is flowing, make space for a desk or craft table. You’re full of ideas.
Lucky numbers: 2, 9, 19, 23, 30, 31
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Let the good times roll! The cosmos is urging you to step away from the screens and dive back into real-life connections. Many Leos will spend this month catching up with friends and family, soaking up that warm and fuzzy buzz. If you’re playing the dating game, get set for action!
Lucky colour: Golden orange
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Go in positive! For career-minded Virgos, upcoming changes should leave you feeling happier and more satisfied. Your sunny outlook might also influence a person who’s been stuck in a negative mindset, while on the health front, new treatments could add a spring to your step.
Lucky numbers: 3, 24, 18, 27, 32, 39
Libra
September 24 – October 23
With Venus pushing you toward anything that tastes, looks or feels good, now is the time to firm up your goals and set some boundaries (watch that spending). Avoid falling into bad habits by restocking the pantry and stepping up your fitness levels. Dancing will work wonders.
Lucky crystal: Carnelian
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
With Mercury, the planet of clear communication, giving you a huge honesty boost, now is your chance to open up. For couples, a shared goal or interest could reinvigorate your relationship in surprising ways, while for parents, new routines could usher you into a calmer, more united era.
Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 17, 23, 31, 38
Sagitarius
November 23 – December 21
Self-expression is crucial for you, and with Neptune stimulating your creative juices, a new interest could rebalance your life in unexpected ways. As a bonus you’ll meet some amazing people too! Treat your senses this week by checking out a gourmet eatery or farmer’s market.
Lucky crystal: Golden citrine
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
With four planets illuminating your finance sector, lightbulb moments await – you might even dream up a money-making (or cost-cutting) idea. A midweek confrontation may throw you, but storms will blow over fast. Debrief with friends if needed, then catch some live entertainment!
Lucky symbol: Honey bee