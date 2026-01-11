Your weekly horoscope from January 12 – January 18, 2026

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from January 12 – January 18, 2026, below.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
You could find yourself questioning where you’re headed. With Saturn about to boost your brainpower, some Aquarians might even decide to study or upgrade their skills. A friend’s perspective should prove invaluable, so try to open up: they could change your whole approach.
Lucky numbers: 3,6, 15, 28, 38, 40
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
‘Welcome to the House of Fun’, as Madness sang back in the hedonistic ’80s. Don’t be surprised if a nostalgic time warp envelops you this week. The social vibes might spill into your workplace too, but if the atmosphere feels more heavy than happy, it could be a cue to start exploring options.
Lucky crystal: Selenite
Aries
March 21 – April 20
You’re on the brink of something exciting and new, but clear the decks and get things into shipshape order. A wardrobe refresh or a backyard blitz could leave you feeling organised, and with Venus waltzing into your social sector, friends are coming out of the woodwork.
Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Don’t try to hold back change. Go with the flow, especially where work’s involved and you could end up in a better, less-stressed place. If you need a lift, escapist movies and pampering sessions should go down a treat, along with places that promote calm. Try to slip out of town, even just for a day.
Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 19, 27, 34, 37
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Before next week’s new moon, clear out your wardrobe, tidy the pantry, and simplify wherever you can. And it’s not just the physical clutter you’ll be shedding – the coming month could bring a rethink of health habits … or even prompt you to step back from a draining relationship.
Lucky crystal: Blue calcite
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Welcome to a week of heartfelt conversations. Friends should help you see things more clearly, especially if stress or frustration has been creeping in. Friday could bring a significant meeting or catch-up, but sleeping on big decisions might be a smart idea. Keep your options open.
Lucky plant: Rosemary
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Change is in the air, so if a situation has been wearing you down, start exploring a few options. As your inventive thinking hits peak, you might even dream up a brilliant business idea, so keep a notebook handy. Harness this week’s cleansing energy to carve out more space.
Lucky gemstone: Diamond
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Beautiful things are beckoning! Summer dresses or stylish homewares could catch your eye – and blow the budget. Why not channel your own creativity? Whether it’s revamping clothes or rearranging rooms, your efforts could score compliments. Get the kids involved too!
Lucky symbol: Double rainbow
Libra
September 23 – October 23
If your fuse has been short lately, a creative outlet might work wonders. A new hobby or pastime could become a passion, or with guests on the way, a decorating spree might beckon. On the love front, stars could send you into flights of fantasy, so plan something extra special.
Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 12, 18, 24, 29
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
As social stars grow brighter, friends both old and new should bring out your best, the only catch being that much of your socialising may centre around food. Links to your community may strengthen through summer, with a local group or project tapping into your enthusiasm
Lucky crystal: Amethyst
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
It’s been a taxing time, but your hard work is set to pay off – there could be a win on the horizon, so long as you avoid unnecessary risks. If the tension has left you drained, Venus’ shift into Aquarius should act like a remedy, with outdoor activities ready to soothe your soul.
Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 11, 27, 26, 31
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
The cosmos is gently steering your life in a new direction. Friends or colleagues could point you towards some opportunities as summer unfolds and an offbeat travel idea might resonate. You’re ripe for fun and catch-ups, so make the most of every chance to enjoy yourself.
Lucky colour: Red