Your weekly horoscope from January 12 – January 18, 2026

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Advertisement

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from January 12 – January 18, 2026, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You could find yourself questioning where you’re headed. With Saturn about to boost your brainpower, some Aquarians might even decide to study or upgrade their skills. A friend’s perspective should prove invaluable, so try to open up: they could change your whole approach.

Lucky numbers: 3,6, 15, 28, 38, 40

Advertisement

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

‘Welcome to the House of Fun’, as Madness sang back in the hedonistic ’80s. Don’t be surprised if a nostalgic time warp envelops you this week. The social vibes might spill into your workplace too, but if the atmosphere feels more heavy than happy, it could be a cue to start exploring options.

Lucky crystal: Selenite

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Advertisement

You’re on the brink of something exciting and new, but clear the decks and get things into shipshape order. A wardrobe refresh or a backyard blitz could leave you feeling organised, and with Venus waltzing into your social sector, friends are coming out of the woodwork.

Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Don’t try to hold back change. Go with the flow, especially where work’s involved and you could end up in a better, less-stressed place. If you need a lift, escapist movies and pampering sessions should go down a treat, along with places that promote calm. Try to slip out of town, even just for a day.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 19, 27, 34, 37

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

Before next week’s new moon, clear out your wardrobe, tidy the pantry, and simplify wherever you can. And it’s not just the physical clutter you’ll be shedding – the coming month could bring a rethink of health habits … or even prompt you to step back from a draining relationship.

Lucky crystal: Blue calcite

Advertisement

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Welcome to a week of heartfelt conversations. Friends should help you see things more clearly, especially if stress or frustration has been creeping in. Friday could bring a significant meeting or catch-up, but sleeping on big decisions might be a smart idea. Keep your options open.

Lucky plant: Rosemary

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Advertisement

Change is in the air, so if a situation has been wearing you down, start exploring a few options. As your inventive thinking hits peak, you might even dream up a brilliant business idea, so keep a notebook handy. Harness this week’s cleansing energy to carve out more space.

Lucky gemstone: Diamond

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Beautiful things are beckoning! Summer dresses or stylish homewares could catch your eye – and blow the budget. Why not channel your own creativity? Whether it’s revamping clothes or rearranging rooms, your efforts could score compliments. Get the kids involved too!

Advertisement

Lucky symbol: Double rainbow

Libra

September 23 – October 23

If your fuse has been short lately, a creative outlet might work wonders. A new hobby or pastime could become a passion, or with guests on the way, a decorating spree might beckon. On the love front, stars could send you into flights of fantasy, so plan something extra special.

Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 12, 18, 24, 29

Advertisement

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

As social stars grow brighter, friends both old and new should bring out your best, the only catch being that much of your socialising may centre around food. Links to your community may strengthen through summer, with a local group or project tapping into your enthusiasm

Lucky crystal: Amethyst

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Advertisement

It’s been a taxing time, but your hard work is set to pay off – there could be a win on the horizon, so long as you avoid unnecessary risks. If the tension has left you drained, Venus’ shift into Aquarius should act like a remedy, with outdoor activities ready to soothe your soul.

Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 11, 27, 26, 31

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

The cosmos is gently steering your life in a new direction. Friends or colleagues could point you towards some opportunities as summer unfolds and an offbeat travel idea might resonate. You’re ripe for fun and catch-ups, so make the most of every chance to enjoy yourself.

Advertisement

Lucky colour: Red