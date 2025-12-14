Your weekly horoscope from December 15 – December 21, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Advertisement

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from December 15 to December 21, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Start digging, for looking beneath the surface might prove fascinating this month. As someone’s motives become clearer, you may even find yourself playing peacemaker or offering a voice of reason. If you’ve been feeling passionate about an issue, perhaps it’s time to make a difference and get involved?

Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly

Advertisement

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Fallen into a rut? Friends are likely to play a pivotal role through summer, encouraging you to be more adventurous or try something new. At work, an unexpected opportunity could prove tempting, while for singles, someone refreshingly different might click. Yes, it’s time to step out of that comfort zone!

Lucky numbers: 5, 17, 18, 21, 34, 41

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Advertisement

It’s all about time management this week! A crazy flurry of phone calls, last-minute meetings and intense conversations could leave you scrambling, so try not to overschedule yourself. An urge to escape may be intensifying, but if you can’t get away, let beautiful music transport you to calmer worlds.

Lucky flowers: Orchids

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

As the cosmos enhances your naturally canny nature, clever ideas should flow thick and fast… just don’t fall for someone’s sob stories (or even worse, scams) or your cash might vanish as quickly as it arrives. There’s a growing buzz on the health and fitness fronts too, so why not ask Santa for some new trainers?

Advertisement

Lucky crystal: Citrine

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

If self-doubt has been creeping into your thinking, Saturday’s new moon should brighten your outlook. Couples should feel the positive effects almost immediately, while for singles, these cosmic forces might just sweep you off your feet. Under stars like these, dreams can come true, so be sure to dream big.

Lucky colour: Gold

Advertisement

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Bring it on! Whether it’s new routines or a better attitude from your partner or the kids, this week’s new moon should usher in some positive changes. Postpone any major shopping expeditions on Sunday – they’ll prove disappointing – and catch up with friends or family instead. Someone may have big news.

Lucky numbers: 8, 15, 19, 23, 29, 35

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Advertisement

Hey, big spender. Okay, the fun and games might not come cheap, but as they say, you only live once. Get-togethers this weekend might be bigger (and more romantic) than expected, while on the family front, someone’s news could spark celebrations. Make a wish under Saturday’s magical new moon.

Lucky symbol: Golden lion

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

If time seems to be flying, blame the fast pace on Mercury – it’s literally speeding through the skies! A team effort is essential over this hectic period, so if people have slacked off, take charge and speak up. Double-check arrangements over the weekend, or mix-ups could take the gloss off an enjoyable event.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 19, 28, 36, 40

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Some special new moon magic is rubbing off on your sign, and thanks to Venus, your social side is returning in full force. As your confidence increases, you’ll handle tricky situations with ease, but don’t let people take advantage of your helpful nature. Start delegating a few responsibilities, so you can all have fun.

Lucky crystal: Rose quartz

Advertisement

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Forgetful? Clumsy? If bells are ringing, slow down. Impatience might be your worst enemy this week, so sleep on any big decisions, especially when it comes to holidays and big-ticket buys. Amidst the festive flurry, you might find time for a powerful heart-to-heart with someone special. Fresh starts await!

Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 11, 15, 30, 31

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Advertisement

Excitement is swirling. These larger-than-life stars have got you thinking big, but don’t rush in blindly. Better options could pop up through January, so unless you’re 100% sure, slow down. Socially, the pace isn’t letting up. A festive function might unearth a potential partner – just watch those celebratory drinks.

Lucky colour: Purple

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

As Mars spins into the spotlight, you should feel a surge of fresh energy. Even your health might feel the positive effects, which is lucky, for as Christmas approaches, much of your time may be spent turning chaos into order. Escape the drama by getting social: old friends should act like a healing tonic this week.

Advertisement

Lucky gemstone: Diamond