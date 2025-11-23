Your weekly horoscope from November 24 – November 30, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from November 24 to November 30, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You’re a woman of many talents, so don’t hide your light under a bushel. Projects begun over the next few weeks should prove satisfying, and as a bonus, may turn into money-spinners. Egos will flare at work, but hey, you’re no shrinking violet yourself. Wear red for extra pizazz.

Lucky flowers: Daffodils

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Storms should blow over quickly this week, so breathe deep and don’t overreact. If money problems are causing headaches, Mercury’s shift into forward motion on Sunday spells good news. There’s movement on the travel scene too, so if you’re keen to get away, start making plans.

Lucky days: Wednesday and Thursday

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Exciting dreams are starting to take shape – including a possible trip away – and the positive vibes will prove catchy. Someone’s confession may take you by surprise, but their honesty should come as a relief. Why not plan something for the weekend? Celebrations are in order.

Lucky numbers: 9, 14, 18, 24, 33, 37

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

The celestial conditions are ripe for success, so stop doubting yourself and go for it – under stars like these, even small efforts should snowball. If your confidence need a boost, a mini-makeover might be just what the doctor ordered. Just don’t rush into anything you feel unsure about.

Lucky plant: Tigerlily

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your planning is paying off – an exciting offer may come through, or one of your ideas could make an impact. Projects begun on Friday should power along, but ironically, your success could expose someone’s jealous streak. A delicate situation could flare midweek, so be on guard.

Lucky colour: Hot pink

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Your feelings are being magnified, so don’t read too much into someone’s actions. Try not to stress about a financial situation either, for with a little luck, the coming weeks will bring more workable strategies. Get together with friends for a debrief and glass of bubbly, or clear your head in the great outdoors.

Lucky colour: Silvery blue

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

As Saturn shifts into forward gear, many Pisceans should feel a fresh surge of optimism. A delicate situation could arise midweek, but don’t stress, for as you step into summer, that fun-loving side will be rearing to go. If the travel bug has been nipping, start making plans.

Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 16, 23, 39, 40

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Hear that buzz? Plans for a party are in the air. Yes, your organising skills might soon be put to good use, especially if you’re playing host (and what a great excuse for a revamp). Sporting events might reel you in, and with Mars in centre court, you may feel the urge to join in.

Lucky crystal: Amethyst

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

The planets are stirring up some closely guarded secrets, but don’t stress, for facing the truth should feel therapeutic. With insightful stars peaking towards Saturday, spend some quality time with people you trust. Visit a place you love or bounce your ideas off a wise friend!

Lucky gemstone: Blue topaz

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Conversations could be insightful, and by next week, your best course of action should be obvious. Burn off stress with an active weekend or get stuck into a project. Brush up those DIY skills if you’re brave or spruce up the yard. Anything planted over the weekend should thrive.

Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 15, 20, 28, 34

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Believe in your dreams Scorpio, for as summer unfolds, they might just become reality. The trick is to keep an open mind, and if need be, join forces with a like-minded friend. In the meantime, update your look with a new hairstyle or try some mixing and matching. New season, new you!

Lucky numbers: 4, 9, 12, 21, 31, 38

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Feelings are magnified this week, so don’t read too much into someone’s odd behaviour. Intense stars could blow an issue out of proportion, so get together with friends on Friday and you’ll be laughing in no time. If a desire to get organised has taken hold, why not start with your closet.

Lucky colour: Aqua or turquoise