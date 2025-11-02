Your weekly horoscope from November 03 – November 09, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from November 03 to November 09, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

A tempting offer might hit the table, but before you commit, take some time out to reflect on the big picture. If your stress levels need lowering, a social sport could work wonders for your body, mind and spirit. Alternatively, why not start dust off some old hiking gear?

Lucky plant: Magnolia

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Silly mistakes could prove embarrassing, especially after all your hard work. Moneywise, things could move quickly this month, but be warned, holidays may prove hard to resist. Why not hit the open road this weekend? Visit somewhere beautiful or catch up with out-of-town friends.

Lucky item: Natural pearl

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Life may become more active this month, but a shot of adrenaline is just the tonic you need. It’s time to rekindle your sporty side. With Venus heightening your imagination, why not tap into that creative streak as well? For parents, getting the kids involved might be a win for all.

Lucky numbers: 7, 12, 19, 23, 31, 33

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

If an anxiety-related issue has surfaced, schedule in some downtime, and if need be, see a doctor or make a few lifestyle changes. Mercury’s upcoming retrograde could set you onto a healthier path, so stop being so hard on yourself and remember, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’

Lucky colour: Aqua blue

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Relax! Life’s simple pleasures should feel therapeutic this month, along with activities that involve the great outdoors (gardeners, get planting under Sunday’s fertile moon). Pets could become a hot topic, but with Mercury poised to go retrograde, don’t be rushed into hasty decisions.

Lucky crystal: Tigers eye

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Feel like you’re walking on eggshells? These oversensitive stars might require some delicate manoeuvring, especially on the financial front. Research options, then step into summer with a fresh plan of attack. In the meantime, watch that online spending.

Lucky gemstone: Opal

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Someone testing your patience? Don’t get angry, get moving! With Mars supercharging your chart, throw yourself into something active and burn off the stress. You’re like a sponge right now, so why not grab a few books or start investigating a topic that’s close to your heart?

Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 16, 29, 39, 41

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Life may feel more serious right now, but over the next few weeks, your help and guidance should prove invaluable. Friends might treat you almost a therapist – just don’t get caught up in other people’s disputes. If you’re feeling angry, focus on getting healthy instead!

Lucky symbol: Red heart

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If tensions are running high, blame the full moon. Concentrate on regaining your equilibrium: catch a feel-good movie or touch base with old friends. A shared vision might get you excited, but with trickster Mercury about to turn retrograde, do your research.

Lucky flowers: Orchids

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

With Venus giving your charisma a boost, don’t sell yourself short. Offers may come from the strangest of places this month, and your experience will be in demand. For singles, the celestial weather is beginning to warm up, so if you’re looking for romance, get along to a local club or event.

Lucky numbers: 2, 15, 21, 28, 30, 37

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

You might be the birthday girl, but when Venus spins into your sign, those luxury-loving instincts might prove hard to contain. Whether it’s gourmet foods or big nights out, the good life won’t come cheap … but as luck would have it, a money-making idea might be worth exploring.

Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 17, 22, 27, 32

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Pour your passion into a project that’s close to your heart or master a skill you’ve always been curious about. Socially your stars are buzzing, with friends, both old and new, livening things up. Perhaps late spring should be renamed the season of second chances?

Lucky crystal: Black tourmaline