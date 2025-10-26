Your weekly horoscope from October 27 – November 02, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from October 27 to November 02, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You might work hard, but you can play hard too (just remember to count those celebratory drinks). Your social sector is beginning to sparkle, and as a celestial bonus, your profile is on the rise. These exuberant stars could propel you into the spotlight, not just in the office, but within a local club or group.

Lucky crystal: Selenite tower

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Your desire for excitement and stimulation is intensifying. Many Rams will feel an urge to travel or study through summer, but get yourself organised first. Pack away the last remnants of winter, then draw up a roster or hire a cleaner. On the weekend, why not visit somewhere unusual or off the beaten track?

Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 18, 23, 29, 34

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s four seasons in one day! An intense exchange might get you steamed up, but as passions flare, couples could find the mood turning romantic. This month is all about decluttering your life, not just on a physical level, but emotionally as well. Get together with friends and laugh off your dramas over a long lunch!

Lucky flowers: Pink roses

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

As the weather warms up, your love for music, art and culture could hit new heights, so keep your eyes peeled for good value deals and tickets. For entrepreneurial Twins, a bold move could pay dividends this month, while on the fitness front, Mars could propel you into a more proactive period. Leap on in!

Lucky numbers: 3, 9, 14, 21, 22, 35

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your social life is heating up with the weather! With Mercury spinning into your pleasure sector, a series of parties and milestone events should lift you out of the ordinary. An interesting new pastime might add to the whirl, while on the home front, a decorating project might get you excited. Wear a diamond for luck!

Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 24, 29, 32, 30

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Ker-ching! If finances have been getting you down, these stars could bring an inspired new strategy – and possibly a lucky break as well. Your enthusiasm should prove contagious this month, so leap into something worthwhile and make a difference; local charities, shared projects, walking groups … it’s all good.

Lucky gemstone: Moonstone

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Wondering what’s in store? New dreams may be forming on the horizon, but you’re feeling uncertain, a change of scenery should clear your head. Why not jump on a train this weekend, or start planning your next getaway? As the weather warms up, activities like boating or snorkelling could make a splash.

Lucky plant: Lucky bamboo

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

As the classic song says, ‘slow down, you move too fast’. It’s time to reflect on what you’ve achieved, and more importantly, to consider where you’re heading. Before things speed up, enjoy some long walks or lose yourself in nature. Towards Friday, listen out for an idea that could boost your bank balance.

Lucky symbol: Pink flamingo

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

It goodbye stress and hello fun! Problems should fade this month as a whirl of social events lifts your spirits. Creative pursuits should also prove satisfying, while for couples, a shared project or quick getaway could rekindle those old lovin’ feelings. Why not treat yourself to a show or catch a romantic comedy?

Lucky symbol: Golden dragon

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

So much to do, and so little time. With things speeding up, both socially and at work, rein in those perfectionist tendencies and think twice before volunteering for more. For many, late spring will bring a flurry of activity, but don’t fall for someone’s sob story; playing peacemaker can be exhausting.

Lucky crystal: Golden citrine

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Life is speeding up, but your efforts should pay off in spades. Moneywise, keep stashing it away and delay big decisions until the whirlwind subsides. In the meantime, a surge of creativity could see you brimming over with clever ideas, while parents might get crafty with the kids. Yes, these stars look like fun!

Lucky colour: Silvery blue

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Feeling stressed? The mood should mellow by the weekend, so try to relax. As your happy-go-lucky self returns, connections should become more honest, while for singles, a budding relationship could get you excited. If fitness is on your spring agenda, don’t go it alone: join forces with a motivated group.

Lucky numbers: 7, 19, 28, 31, 37, 40