Your weekly horoscope from October 20 – October 26, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to make predictions with her weekly horoscopes!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from October 20 to October 26, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

It’s all systems go! After a period of stops and starts, you’re entering a productive new cycle. Your enthusiastic work ethic should yield good results, while on the fitness front, your newfound zest might propel you into a more active phase. Just avoid getting caught up in power struggles or office politics.

Lucky numbers: 2, 10, 22, 28, 31, 35

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You’re a genius! You’ll be buzzing with inventive ideas this week, and one of them could bear fruit towards summer. In the meantime, investments and insurance policies might benefit from a closer look, while on the health front, a quick detox could add a fresh spring to your step. Time to dust off the old juicer!

Lucky flowers: Red roses

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Sizzling stars could make for a memorable month! Emotions may feel intense right now, but if you’re looking for romance, ooh-la-la, things could move quickly. Adding to the buzz, a party or special event might leave you on a high, while for parents, a child’s achievement could spark celebrations.

Lucky crystal: Smoky quartz

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

How are those stress levels? If a health problem has flared, view it as a wake-up call to make a few lifestyle adjustments. Whether it’s twilight walks, healthier habits, or more flexibility at work, some simple changes could make a big difference – and best of all, your actions might inspire others to join you.

Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly

Leo

July 24 – August 23

As the sages say, home is where the heart lies. Your inner entertainer might emerge as the weather warms up, and adding to the action, unexpected guests could keep you on your toes. As your creative side blossoms, a decorating spree could produce impressive results. Why not start with some furniture shifting?

Lucky days: Saturday & Sunday

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Make hay while the sun shines! Your vision is expansive right now, so start jotting down your clever ideas. Opportunities will pop up when least expected, so be prepared. On the domestic front, new storage or filing systems might leave you feeling oh-so organised. If the vibe needs a lift, reassess your art!

Lucky numbers: 3, 9, 15, 21, 28, 32

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Searching for more excitement or stimulation? This week’s new moon might prompt some positive, even life-altering decisions. Friday’s intense stars could draw deep emotions to the surface, but by the weekend, you’ll be craving freedom and fun. Fly a kite, hire a bike, or play tourist in your own town!

Lucky flowers: Jasmine

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Sitting on a good idea? Deal with something that’s been holding you back, then do some serious planning. Your success should rub off on those around you, so don’t feel guilty about prioritising yourself. If you need a pep talk, touch base with friends or try daily affirmations.

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

It’s Little Miss Chatty! These social stars could send you into overdrive, but conversations should prove productive; with Pluto expanding your vision, talk might even turn to partnerships or shared enterprises. If you’re looking for romance, keep your eyes peeled for a romantic Libran or sensual Scorpion.

Lucky numbers: 8, 12, 17, 27, 34, 40

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You’re turning into a dynamo! With Mars powering up your drive and determination, write a list of goals and work towards them methodically – you’ll be amazed at what you can achieve in just one month. Just remember to balance your work with plenty of relaxation. Nature walks, movies… it’s all good.

Lucky gemstone: Aquamarine

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Let the sunshine in! With Mars, Mercury and the sun lighting up your central arena, things are heating up, not just socially, but financially. Late spring could bring a series of pleasant surprises, along with a generous offer or invitation. Be sure to circulate this month – you might meet some amazing people!

Lucky crystal: Carnelian

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Emotions churning? Get something off your chest if need be, then focus on inviting more harmony and happiness into your life; your positive mindset should rub off on others. By Saturday, the social, feel-good vibes might be hard to ignore … as the song says, ‘love is in the air, everywhere I look around’.

Lucky numbers: 5, 14, 19, 25, 38, 42