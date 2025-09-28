Your weekly horoscope from September 29 – October 05, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!

Advertisement

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from September 29 to October 05, 2025, below.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You’re overflowing with interesting ideas, but switching off might prove challenging. Chanel your mental energy into a stimulating project or grab your walking shoes. Balancing your personal needs with your sense of responsibility might not be easy, but if anyone can manage it, it’s you!

Lucky numbers: 8, 18, 25, 26, 38, 41

Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Ready to take on something stimulating? With the cosmos expanding your vision and luck, start firming up your plans. A clear-out should symbolically purge the past and clear the way for fresh starts. As the weekend approaches, some Rams might even launch a health kick.

Lucky crystal: Amethyst

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Advertisement

The stars are bringing a lighter, brighter feeling to your world. New furnishings might raise your spirits even higher, or an apology could lift the mood. Venus could bring a dash of romance too, so if you’re looking for love, start circulating (a flirtatious person might set you swooning)!

Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 23, 24, 36, 43

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

The pace may be increasing, but so is the fun. Yes, things could get busy this month, but a flurry of feel-good social events should leave you on a high (as might an intriguing person!). Your party planning skills could get a workout through spring … just watch that extravagant streak.

Advertisement

Lucky colour: Gold or orange

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Ready for a trip down memory lane? Whether it’s reconnecting with old friends or falling in love all over again, these heartfelt stars should feel like a breath of fresh air. As the weather warms up, local events might also reel you in – you could meet some interesting neighbours.

Lucky symbol: Golden sun

Advertisement

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Come out, come out, wherever you are! The cosmos is injecting more joy into your life, and it’s just what you need. Your blossoming confidence could attract unexpected offers and opportunities, but resist the urge to be a ‘people pleaser’ and do what makes YOU happy.

Lucky numbers: 4, 5, 11, 20, 31, 37

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Advertisement

Time to get healthy! An upcoming visit to a naturopath or specialist could get to the bottom of an ongoing problem, or a group fitness program might reel you in. Parents may find their hands constantly in their pockets this month, but luckily, spring could bring a small windfall.

Lucky colour: Aqua blue

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

As the spotlight swings onto your social sector, concentrating on work might prove impossible. By Thursday you’ll be itching for action, so why not chase up a few friends? Catch-ups may be more eventful than expected – just don’t be drawn into other people’s problems.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 17, 21, 24, 32

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

It’s all about finding balance this month, so recharge those batteries. Book a pampering session, organise a long lunch or catch a show. Alternatively, revisit a favourite hobby or earth yourself with a spot of gardening. Seeds planted under Sunday’s fertile stars should thrive.

Lucky numbers: 9, 15, 18, 27, 29, 33

Advertisement

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Everything is speeding up, including your brain! You’ll be overflowing with practical ideas this week, while on the health front, interesting therapies could catch your eye. As your brainpower increases, you might even discover a knack for mentoring or public speaking.

Lucky crystal: Turquoise

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Advertisement

You’re turning into a super-sleuth, so if a health or family-related issue has been troubling you, start digging and you might strike gold. But hey, there’s plenty of fun in store too. With Mars giving your energy levels a boost, treat yourself to a big day out or catch some live entertainment.

Lucky flowers: Sunflowers

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Mixing business with pleasure should come naturally this week. Either a social occasion will turn into a networking bonanza, or a colleague could tip you off about something big. If you’re feeling passionate about a project, don’t be afraid to speak up.

Advertisement

Lucky symbol: Blue butterfly