Your weekly horoscope from September 01 – September 07, 2025

The stars have spoken!
New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!

Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from September 01 to September 07, 2025, below.

September 01 – September 07, 2025 Horoscopes:

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

With your finances in the spotlight, decisions need to be made. Someone’s attitude may be getting you down, or a clash of opinions might get you worked up, but either way it’s time to express your feelings. Steps taken through September could attract good fortune.

Lucky flowers: Orchids

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Turn the chaos into order. Become more organised by sorting clothes and clearing the pantry, then look for ways to boost efficiency, at home and work. If improving your fitness is a goal for spring, keep it fun. Shared walks, team sports or a spot of dancing might suit nicely.

Lucky flowers: Daffodils

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Welcome to ‘the month of multi-tasking’. The pace is increasing, not just at work but socially too. The phone may be ringing hot, but don’t cram too much in. Adding to the buzz, local events could keep you busy – not just as a spectator, but in a key role.

Lucky numbers: 6, 9, 15, 21, 28, 31

Gemini

May 22nd – June 21

Go girl! Getting physical should be a cinch under these proactive patterns, so throw yourself in. Home overhauls, health kicks, backyard blitzes … with Mars ramping things up, even your love life might benefit. Just take it easy on the spending front.

Lucky symbol: Orange butterfly

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Events could stir up old emotions, but as deeper feelings arise, relationships might move to more honest levels. This weekend, delay major decisions and spend time with people who appreciate your big heart. With Venus enhancing your fun-loving side, you should have a ball.

Lucky gemstone: Diamond

Libra

September 23 – October 23

Whoa there! With so much going on, knowing when to apply the brakes might be tricky. More responsibility could prove tempting, but make ‘quality not quantity’ your spring motto. If someone’s behaviour is grating, remind yourself that no one’s perfect.

Lucky colour: Emerald green

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

If someone’s behaviour has left you feeling drained, these feisty stars could produce fireworks. Small comments could morph into heart-to-hearts, but among the serious stuff, there’s loads of fun. With your social sector pumping, party plans could hit full tilt over the weekend.

Lucky numbers: 3, 8, 19, 22, 34, 41

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Your horoscope is crackling with energy! An interesting opportunity could get you thinking, but is everyone on the same page? Discussions may be lively, but teamwork is the key to success. Games of skill might help you relax, along with a dose of nature.

Lucky symbol: Rainbow

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Someone waving a red flag? Conversations could stir up strong feelings, but try not to overreact. For couples, these intense patterns might usher you into a more passionate period. Gardeners, pop in a few flowers or veggies under Sunday’s fertile stars.

Lucky crystal: Selenite

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

It’s not only opinions flying around, but your feelings too. A loved one’s comments could get you steamed up, but they might also spur you into action. Harness the practical midweek moon to get yourself organised … for yikes, the coming month looks busy. You’re in demand!

Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 18, 27, 38, 40

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

People are being drawn to your sympathetic side, although someone may not like what they hear. Give them time, for your advice should be on the money. A stream of special events is on your spring menu, but to counterbalance the indulgence, why not start a walking group?

Lucky numbers: 2, 12, 14, 20, 23, 36

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Extravagant stars could see you overextending, so watch that spending. If you’ve been feeling restless lately, start researching your next getaway or pack a picnic and explore somewhere new. For couples, a romantic weekend away might work wonders.

Lucky crystal: Golden citrine

New Idea team

