Your weekly horoscope from August 11 – August 17, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from August 11 to August 17, 2025, below.
August 11 – August 17, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Mixing business with pleasure could open interesting doors this month. A social event could turn into a networking bonanza, or a colleague might reveal something big. Talks may be intense as deeper feelings surface, but they could propel you into a more positive phase.
Lucky crystal: Rose quartz
Aries
March 21 – April 20
With your home and social sectors both sparkling, anything from intimate gatherings to full-scale parties should bring out your best. Singles might find themselves spoilt for choice this month, but one is likely to stand out from the crowd. Be bold and show your true colours.
Lucky colours: Red or Violet
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
An offer or award could make all your hard work worthwhile, while on a personal level, a gift or compliment could send you over the moon. Style wise, Venus’ transit through Cancer could turn you into a fashionista; new season clothes and accessories may prove irresistible!
Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 13, 17, 23, 29
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Life continues to get bigger and busier for you. For many Geminis, exciting possibilities are tossed about: just watch you don’t overcommit (or overspend!). If you’ve been thinking of improving your fitness, these proactive patterns could see you progressing.
Lucky flowers: Gerberas
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You’re the queen of the jungle, Leo, so show the world what you’re made of. As winter winds down, kick off a project that’s close to your heart. With Mercury boosting your communication skills, you might even step into a leadership role. Just leave space for your social life too.
Lucky colour: Golden yellow
Libra
September 23 – October 23
If obstacles (or certain people) have been raising your blood pressure, don’t get angry, get active. Throw yourself into a creative outlet – singing, dancing, decorating or even painting. If you’re searching for inspiration, why not cruise a few art galleries or craft markets?
Lucky crystal: Amethyst
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
At work, new systems may feel unsettling, but variety can keep things interesting. Balance the serious stuff with plenty of fun, and look for ways to switch off. Nature walks, yoga classes, chilled out music, it’s all good.
Lucky numbers: 4, 16, 21, 23, 34, 38
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Ker-ching! With Venus and Jupiter energising your finances sector, things are looking up. Changes made to investments could work in your favour or an upcoming payout might loosen those purse-strings. A heirloom may be heading your way, and it could trigger a heartfelt conversation.
Lucky gemstone: Aquamarine
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
It’s time to express yourself, so as they say, just do it. A friend’s urging could see you revelling in something new, or a creative project might tap into hidden talents. At home, Mercury’s momentum could usher you into a productive period. Why not start by brushing up your DIY skills?
Lucky gemstone: Emerald (your stone)
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
An issue that’s been creating stress needs to be sorted, so before next week’s new moon, get yourself organised … for yikes, the pace is picking up. As spring approaches, your phone will ring hot with offers, while on the fitness front, a new pastime might capture your attention.
Lucky numbers: 2, 14, 19, 27, 33, 39
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Woohoo … after a frustrating month in reverse, Mercury is picking up speed – make space for a new cycle to unfold. An idea that germinated over winter could blossom through spring, while for career-minded types, an offer might pave the way for bigger things.
Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 24, 27, 30, 31
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
‘Yes, you can!’ Dreams can come true under stars like these, so as spring approaches, launch into something that gets you excited. For some, a payment or small windfall could brighten the wintery weather, while on the relationship front, a loving gesture might touch your heart.
Lucky colour: Turquoise