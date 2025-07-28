Your weekly horoscope from July 28 – August 03, 2025

New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from July 28 to August 03, 2025, below.
July 28 – August 03, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Breakthroughs await! As Pluto boosts your determination, a situation that’s been stressing you out could transform into excitement. Just be flexible, and even if it stings, be prepared to compromise. On the fitness front there’s movement afoot: pre-spring programs should power along, so grab your trainers.
Lucky numbers: 9, 14, 18, 22, 27, 31
Aries
March 21 – April 20
You can’t argue with the stars! It’s time to cast those worries aside and embrace your fun-loving side. Chase up old friends, catch a show or enjoy a long lunch. People will be drawn to your hospitality this month, so keep that fridge stocked; under Venus’s stylish rays, you could turn into a domestic goddess.
Lucky symbol: Rainbow
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Thanks to luxury-loving Venus, your glamour-quota is on the rise. Over the coming weeks, many Crabs will be showered with gifts, or a new product or treatment could produce pleasing results. On a cautionary note, someone may be doing some snooping: keep files under lock-and-key and watch out for scams.
Lucky numbers: 3, 17, 21, 29, 33, 34
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Hang in there Gemini, for things are beginning to loosen up. After a period of uncertainty, something or someone you’ve been dreaming about is moving closer (August might even bring a promotion!). If a like-minded group or worthwhile project has caught your eye, perhaps it’s time to get involved?
Lucky flowers: Poppies
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Your insights should be impressive this week, so speak up. As someone’s motives become clearer, you might find yourself offering a voice of reason, or even mediating a tricky relationship. On a personal level, your senses are coming alive. Music should sound better than ever, so why not catch a live show?
Lucky colour: Golen yellow or gold
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Feeling confused? The hard part might be making decisions this week, especially when you’re buzzing with so many ideas. A power-play might add to the drama, but if you can manage it, watch and wait. It’s all about playing the game strategically, and asking for help when you need it, both home and at work.
Lucky plant: Lucky bamboo
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
With Venus spinning into your pleasure zone, the winter weather is heating up. Some Fish may be sweep off their feet, or a beautiful baby or pet could win your heart. As feelings flow, so will those creative juices – but with your head in the clouds, get advice before signing anything. You might save a small fortune.
Lucky flowers: Gerberas
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
You might be craving fresh challenges, but until you know exactly what you want, avoid locking anything in. If a hankering to relocate or retrain has gained traction through winter, keep researching your options. Alternatively, satisfy that restless streak with plenty of daytrips and offbeat excursions.
Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 11, 19, 30, 37
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
As your inner earth mother surfaces, much of this month’s action will centre around your home and family. If a clash has left you feeling frazzled, unwind in the kitchen or lift the mood with some DIY feng shui. Weekend escapes might also appeal, particularly if people or places from your past are involved.
Lucky numbers: 4, 10, 26, 27, 37, 41
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Someone may be blowing things out of proportion, so think twice before getting involved. Everything should look brighter next week, so step back and save yourself the headache. As Venus swings the spotlight onto your friendships, why not chase up some old buddies? Better keep the spare bed made up too!
Lucky crystal: Smoky quartz
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Trying to figure out your next step? With Mercury still reversing (until next week), don’t be pressured into something you could regret. If your juggling act is wearing thin, these stars could nudge you towards a simpler, less stressful lifestyle. Fresh air should clear your head, so rug up and head out!
Lucky symbol: Dragonfly
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
If your finances or fitness have veered off course, grab the reins: routines implemented over winter might stick. Big plans may be nutted out, but be prepared for some vigorous debates along the way. Luckily, there’s plenty of fun in store too. With Venus stimulating your social side, look out world!
Lucky colour: Orange