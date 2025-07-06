New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from July 07 to July 13, 2025, below.
July 07 – July 13, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Lucky you! With Venus stimulating your pleasure zone, a string of parties and shows should lift you out of the ordinary. A fun pastime might add to the whirl, while for parents, a child’s success could see you jumping for joy. Making positive changes should be a cinch over the next few weeks, so get cracking.
Lucky numbers: 7, 12, 19, 23, 36, 37
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Unsure of your next step? This week’s full moon should nudge things along. A decision involving your home might suddenly seem obvious, while at work, a burst of energy should free your inner mover-and-shaker. With so much on your plate, plan in some well-deserved pampering or catch a feel-good film.
Lucky crystal: Amethyst
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
As your empathetic side grows stronger, people (and all their dramas!) will be drawn towards you. Yes, it’s nice to be needed, but don’t let the intensity drag you down. If you’ve been feeling restless lately, set yourself a challenge; whether it’s physical, mental, or more spiritual, your inner adventurer is ready for action.
Lucky colour: Golden yellow
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Feel like it’s all happening at once? This week’s full moon is likely to stir up a gamut of emotions: laughter, tears, happiness … and adding to the whirl, unexpected repairs (or visitors!) could spring up at home. It’s an expensive little patch for many Twins, but luckily, your chart’s finance sector is beginning to glow.
Lucky flowers: Poppies
Leo
July 24 – August 23
As the sages say, life’s too short… so whether it’s favourite people, places, or pastimes, make time for the things that matter most. Mercury may have loaded up your schedule of late, but this month, your greatest joy will come as you slow down. Ease off that accelerator if you can, and replenish your batteries.
Lucky crystal: Tourmaline
Libra
September 23 – October 23
Just as you need it, help is at hand. A friendship formed through winter should pave the way for progress, especially where work’s involved, so don’t be shy. For some, extra training could expand your options, while for others, an underlying interest could blossom into a full-blown passion. What are you waiting for?
Lucky numbers: 15, 21, 27, 33, 39, 44
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
What a talented lady you are. A burst of creativity could see you brimming over with clever cooking or decorating ideas, while parents might get crafty with the kids. With sentimental stars casting such a bright light, why not resurrect a pastime you used to enjoy or chase up some fun-loving friends?
Lucky symbol: Blue butterfly
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Get ready to get organised! This looks like a productive patch for most Sagies – just remember that bigger is not always better. Opt for smaller, more intimate gatherings and start delegating. A midwinter decluttering spree might take a massive load off your shoulders, and best of all, it could prove profitable.
Lucky numbers: 3, 9, 20, 24, 28, 40
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Reach for those dreams! Jupiter is conjuring up some inspired ideas, and with Pluto boosting your determination, your efforts could exceed expectations; you might even step into a leadership role. With community-minded stars overhead, local events might introduce you to a whole new crowd.
Lucky numbers: 8, 11, 17, 23, 29, 31
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
If things feel a little crazy, blame the full moon. Unexpected news might throw you, but the cosmos is bumping you out of your comfort zone – and as your viewpoint changes, old problems will be seen through new eyes. Friends should keep you feeling grounded, so why not debrief over a delicious lunch?
Lucky plant: Jade or money tree
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Waves of excitement and optimism are bringing out your best – there might even be a promotion or generous offer in the pipeline – just don’t make loans or let an extravagant friend lead you astray. If your feet have been feeling itchy, listen out for a holiday idea that ticks all the boxes. Wear a diamond for luck.
Lucky colour: Orange
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
What perfume are you wearing? Like bees to a honey pot, helpful people are swarming around you. Now’s the time to organise a fundraiser or group event, or to present a clever idea to the boss at work. If a financial matter has been playing on your mind, try to relax: the picture should look brighter by spring.
Lucky days: Thursday and Sunday