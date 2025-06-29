New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from June 30 to July 06, 2025, below.
June 30 – July 06, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Inspiration is flowing this week, so whether it’s a project with the kids or a winter makeover, leap on in. Thanks to Venus, the social scene is also heating up – just watch that exuberant streak or you could wake up worse for wear. Looking for romance? Someone with the ‘gift of the gab’ might be hard to resist!
Lucky gemstone: Opal
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Prepare to get down and dirty! Whether it’s your home or garden, a winter overhaul is in the pipeline. It’s time to scribble down a few ideas, however crazy they may first appear. If you’re on a tight budget, switching rooms around could make a real difference, along with more colour or children’s art.
Lucky gemstone: Diamonds
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Make ‘quality not quantity’ your mantra, and balance the serious stuff with plenty of play. With Saturn raising your stress levels, relaxation is the key to happiness and good health. So, whether it’s yoga classes or coffee catch-ups, start making plans. For sporty Crabs, a local club might set the scene for fun.
Lucky numbers: 4, 15, 19, 22, 25, 34
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Trying to figure out what’s really going on? With Neptune confusing matters, nothing will be quite as it first appears this week. A generous offer could have strings attached, so take your time and consider all angles. Meanwhile, work off some stress in the garden or revisit a place that makes your heart sing.
Lucky symbol: Ladybird
Leo
July 24 – August 23
If you feel more serious than usual, don’t fight it. A conversation might help to clear the air, and as your thinking deepens, new strategies should take shape. Inside information, or even a small windfall, might fall into your lap this week, but be warned: someone’s jealousy could take the gloss off things.
Lucky colour: Gold
Libra
September 23 – October 23
You’re in demand, Libra. Just don’t overcommit or promise too much, particularly towards Friday. If you’ve taken on too much, call in a few favours or start offloading (an early spring might be worth every cent). Over the weekend, the past could come flooding back when an old friend or rellie makes contact. Enjoy!
Lucky gemstone: Emerald
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Say hello to the upbeat new you! Finally, things are falling into place, and thanks to your recent efforts, an important relationship is shifting into a more positive phase. Galleries and craft markets should leave you feeling inspired, and with a social month ahead, handmade cards or gifts could come in handy.
Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 25, 34, 36, 43
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Your ability to understand others looks impressive, so put those listening skills to good use. For many, connections are growing on deeper, more intimate levels, too. As Venus settles into your passion sphere, the undercurrents might be hard to ignore. If you’re in the mood for romance, pull out all the stops.
Lucky flowers: Tiger lilies
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If you’re itching for a fresh challenge, start exploring a few options. With Jupiter stimulating your curiosity, that restless streak is only going to grow stronger (an adventurous getaway might tick all the right boxes). Over the weekend, why not chase up some long-lost friends or start organising a reunion?
Lucky flowers: Pink roses
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Slow down. With your optimism set too high, you could find yourself glossing over someone’s faults. Often, this can be a good thing, but take care if money is involved. As your own experiences come full circle, don’t be surprised if your words of wisdom are sought out. Perhaps you’ve missed your true calling?
Lucky numbers: 7, 10, 14, 28, 35, 40
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Bring it on! For some Scorpions, the resolution of a legal or financial matter will lift the mood, while for others, far-flung destinations could beckon. As your senses come alive, the ‘good life’ might draw you in – just watch that spending and step up those exercise levels. Fresh air really is your magic elixir!
Lucky numbers: 9, 17, 21, 29, 31, 32
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
With lucky stars hovering over your chart, turn those bright ideas into action (and don’t let someone’s negativity put you off). Projects launched over the weekend should fly. Lovebirds are in luck too. In fact, under this month’s sensual patterns, things could move fast. Singles, strike while the iron’s hot!
Lucky crystal: Tourmaline