New Idea’s resident astrologer, Jenny Blume, is here to predict your week!
Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign from June 09 – June 15, 2025, below.
June 09 – June 15, 2025 Horoscopes:
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Welcome to the week of solutions! Thanks to Mercury, lines of communication are beginning to crackle. If feelings of anger or resentment have been growing of late, getting things out in the open could lead to progress. Diffuse the tension with good music and delicious food. Give your senses a treat.
Lucky crystal: Pyrite
Aries
March 21 – April 20
The stars look a little stormy, but if a tense situation needs resolving, an honest exchange might clear the way for progress. As a bonus, Wednesday’s zesty full moon should fire up your enthusiasm, so get ready to launch into something that excites you; these passionate stars might ignite your love life too!
Lucky plant: Jade or money tree
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
There’s nothing wrong with thinking big. As your independent side grows stronger, so too will your dreams for the future; in fact, by year’s end, we might see a whole new you. Meanwhile, a reunion or get-together could stir up your sentimental side, or something old or precious might zap you back in time.
Lucky numbers: 9, 12, 16, 23, 29, 32
Gemini
May 22nd – June 21
Nothing like a spot of drama to liven things up! A revelation might shock you, but hold back on making hasty judgments, for rarely will conversations be more honest or heartfelt. On the financial front, many Geminis are entering a more abundant phase, but please, don’t go on any wild spending sprees.
Lucky crystal: Blue calcite
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Full moons can stir up strong emotions, but they also bring resolutions. If a dispute has been weighing you down, it might be time to draw a line in the sand and move on. As Jupiter taps into your spiritual side, quieter pursuits should help to calm you down. Music, art, yoga … make space for things that bring joy.
Lucky flowers: Poppies
Libra
September 23 – October 23
An intriguing proposal could hit the table, but before you leap in, ask yourself, ‘Is it what I truly want?’. With your chart’s pinnacle glowing, you might feel like the queen of the popularity stakes, but for long-term happiness, be selective. If something needs fixing, take a load off your shoulders and get onto it.
Lucky symbol: Eagles
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Ready to set the record straight? If you’ve been tiptoeing around someone, this week’s full moon might prompt a heart-to-heart. By the weekend, Venus should wave her magic wand, with a concert or social event sending your spirits soaring. Singles, look out for someone who enjoys life’s finer offerings.
Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 20, 23, 34, 37
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Phew, things are about to get busy, so if you’ve taken on too much, start offloading. Practice the art of delegation and make space for fresh opportunities to enter your life. A run-in might throw you, but don’t say something you could regret. Opinions will be flying this week, but someone’s idea may have merit.
Lucky colour: Silver
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Ready to shock a few people? It’s time to step out of that comfort zone and try something different. With Venus enhancing your love for music, dancing might be just the ticket. Belly dancing, ballroom… or if you’re feeling cheeky, how about burlesque? Your adventurous approach might rub off on others!
Lucky colour: Hot pink
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
There’s no holding you back, Virgo. An injustice might get you fired up, or as your independent streak rears, an important decision may be made; you might even ditch a time-consuming task or commitment. If all the drama is getting to you, organise a catch-up with friends. Laughter really is the best therapy!
Lucky numbers: 2, 7, 14, 28, 39, 42
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Can you feel it? This week’s full moon is almost electric. With such cracking energy all around you, don’t be surprised if appliances short out or old injuries flare. At work, you may find yourself diffusing a delicate situation or standing up for colleagues. With passions running high, make relaxation a top priority.
Lucky numbers: 5, 16, 18, 25, 30, 31
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
As your taste for luxury blossoms, your credit card might be in for a workout. Holidays, homewares, dinner dates… the good life doesn’t come cheap. Even if your intentions are honourable, friends might be your undoing, not just at the shops, but socially as well. Your inner party girl has been unleashed!
Lucky gemstone: Onyx